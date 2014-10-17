(Repeats Thursday column without change)
By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 16 How far do oil prices need to
fall to curb the investment in shale production and stem the
destruction of demand?
As the price of benchmark Brent has plummeted almost 30
percent from $114 per barrel in June to just $83 this week,
stunned producers and traders have been left trying to predict
how much further prices will fall before finding some sort of
floor.
The two most popular methods for identifying a potential
floor are the fiscal breakeven prices for OPEC members and the
marginal costs for North American shale producers, but both
approaches have severe limitations.
It is more useful to think about supply and demand responses
as a function of time and expectations as well as the absolute
price level.
FISCAL BREAKEVEN PRICES
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) publishes breakeven
prices for the Gulf producers based on the revenue they need to
balance their budgets as part of its annual Article IV
consultations with national governments ("Regional Economic
Outlook: Middle East and Central Asia Department" May 2014).
In practice, however, producers' revenue requirements
provide only a weak guide, at best, to where the floor in oil
prices lies:
(1) OPEC accounts for only 40 percent of global oil
production, a share that has been falling, which limits its
ability to control prices. Even if the organisation's members
could agree on a price that was adequate to cover their spending
needs, there is no evidence they would be able to make it
effective.
(2) Experience over the last 40 years suggests government
spending adapts to available revenues rather than the other way
around. Spending and breakeven prices have moved sharply higher
during the years of high prices. Even Saudi Arabia's breakeven
price has risen by around $50 since 2008, according to the IMF.
No doubt spending could and would have to be cut if prices
remained low for any length of time.
(3) Stronger OPEC members (Saudi Arabia, United Arab
Emirates and Kuwait) have amassed combined reserves of around
$815 billion during the period of high prices that would enable
them to run deficits for several years if necessary, so
breakeven prices are only a constraint in the medium and long
term, which means more than two to three years.
(4) Weaker OPEC members (Venezuela, Iran, Iraq and Nigeria)
have combined reserves of less than $200 billion which would be
quickly exhausted. But they are likely to resort to foreign
borrowing, deficit monetisation and inflation as well as
spending cuts to cope with any revenue shortfall; in any event
they have little influence over OPEC's strategy.
MARGINAL COST OF SHALE OIL
The marginal cost of shale production is a more promising
approach to defining the floor for prices.
U.S. shale production has contributed most of the
incremental growth in output during the past three years so
shale is in a sense the marginal barrel in the market (even if
it is not actually the most expensive oil).
Moreover, the output from shale wells declines rapidly, so
new wells must be constantly drilled and fractured to replace
falling output from old ones or output will start to fall.
In theory, it should be possible to identify a threshold
price level at which there is not enough new drilling to
continue growing shale output.
In practice, reported costs per barrel vary widely between
different shale plays and even among producers within the same
play. Estimates for the marginal cost of shale production range
from as little as $40 to as high as $85.
For the industry as a whole, the marginal supply price is
probably somewhere between $65 and $85.
PRICE, TIME AND EXPECTATIONS
A better way of understanding the supply response is to
realise that it is a joint function of prices, time and
expectations.
The lower prices fall, other things equal, the bigger and
faster the response is likely to be from producers. The longer
prices remain low the bigger response will be. And it matters
whether producers expect prices to stabilise, fall further, or
rebound.
The fall in benchmark U.S. prices to around $80 per barrel
(for West Texas Intermediate) is probably enough to slow the
growth in shale, and eventually rebalance the market, but the
process is likely to take years.
If prices declined further to $70 or even $60, the response
from shale producers would be larger and the adjustment process
would be correspondingly quicker, especially if prices remained
at those levels for some months and were expected to remain weak
in the medium term.
In contrast, if prices stabilise around $80 in the short
term and are expected to recover to $90 or $100 in the medium
term, there might be no response at all.
Because the supply response is a function of the passage of
time and expectations about the future, as well as the absolute
price level, it is impossible to pinpoint a floor price with any
meaningful precision. The floor price is "fuzzy". It could be as
low as $60-65 or as high as $90-95.
CONSERVATION AND PROFLIGACY
In the medium term, which is anything from two to five
years, lower prices will also drive changes in oil consumption,
which would be as important as changes on the supply side.
Just as sustained price increases between 2002 and 2012
eventually produced a substantial drop in oil demand, through
changes in legislation, behaviour, investment and economic
activity, a sustained decline would almost certainly reverse
some of this demand destruction, just as it did after prices
dropped in 1986.
Again, the change in demand is a function of prices, time
and expectations, which means that it is fuzzy. Some aspects of
demand destruction could be reversed quite quickly, while others
are much more sticky and enduring.
The fastest impact of prices on economic activity is likely
to be through consumer spending, business investment and the
general level of economic activity.
Falling oil prices represent a positive supply-side shock
for the advanced economies, which will improve household budgets
and corporate profits (outside the oil and gas sector) by
hundreds of billions of dollars per year.
Based on current prices, Ed Morse, global head of
commodities research at Citigroup, estimates the global windfall
is worth around $660 billion, or a tax rebate in the United
States of just under $600 per household.
"The world economy as a whole would enjoy the equivalent of
a huge quantitative easing programme, helping to spur stalling
economic growth," Morse writes in the Financial Times ("Winners
and losers from oil price plunge" Oct 15).
In the longer term, the bigger impact on demand would come
from changes in behaviour, investment and (possibly)
legislation.
High and rising prices spurred substantial investment in
fuel-efficient vehicles and other equipment as well as changes
in behaviour (including a big drop in transport demand) and
substitution of cheaper fuels for oil (converting home and
businesses heating systems from heating oil to natural gas).
Some changes are deeply entrenched through legislation like
the 2005 Energy Policy Act and the 2007 Energy Independence and
Security Act, as well as the corporate average fuel economy
(CAFE) regulations in the United States, which would be hard to
undo.
Other elements are more readily reversible. For example,
lower prices would slow the conversion of heating systems from
heating oil to gas and probably encourage consumers to start
buying heavier and more powerful cars again. Lower oil prices
might slow or even halt interest in using gas as a transport
fuel in trains and ships.
But again the demand response is a question of price, time
and expectations. Of those three, time and expectations are more
important than the absolute level of prices.
If oil producers are hoping for a quick drop to $80 followed
by an equally swift recovery to $90, $100 or even more, they are
likely to be disappointed.
The point about a "good sweating" is that it only works if
it is thought likely to last for a long time so the holdouts
give up in despair.
