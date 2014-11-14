(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 14 The best way to think about the
dramatic slide in oil prices over the last five months, Brent
has fallen by more than 30 percent, is that the market is caught
in a negative bubble.
The downward lurch in oil prices over such a short space of
time is the mirror image of the price spike in the first half of
2008.
In both instances the price movements had some basis in
changing market fundamentals: the shortage of light sweet crudes
in 2008 and incipient oversupply thanks to shale in 2014.
But in both cases, a modest change in fundamentals has been
magnified and accelerated by a shift in speculative positions.
Falling liquidity, the rush to cover hedging programmes, and
herding behaviour among market participants then exaggerated the
price moves.
For a time, the market becomes essentially a one-way bet.
In 2008, no one could imagine that prices would drop back to
pre-spike levels (and certainly no one was willing to back that
view with their own money).
In 2014, no one is prepared to forecast a return to the
recent highs above $100 per barrel (with the notable exception
of Continental Resources chief and majority owner Harold
Hamm).
In effect, the market becomes "locked" in a single direction
as all participants try to position themselves the same way,
either because they genuinely believe or because they want to
get out of the way of herd.
The process by which bubbles form, expand and eventually
burst has been chronicled by specialists in behavioural finance
like George Soros ("The Alchemy of Finance" 1987) and Robert
Shiller ("Irrational Exuberance" 2005) whose work remains
central to any credible explanation of how real-life asset
markets work.
But bubbles can form when prices are falling just as much as
when they are rising. In that case they are more familiarly
known as crashes, but the basic processes are the same.
The best description of how bubbles, positive or negative,
form and end, remains "Why Stock Markets Crash: Critical Events
in Complex Financial Systems" by Didier Sornette (2003).
Sornette describes the process by which groupthink and
herding comes to dominate a market rather than the normal
diversity of views and prices spike or crash, until some
participants dare once again to break away from the consensus.
Crashes often take place quickly, sometimes very quickly,
such as the stock market crash in 1987 or the flash crashes in
the U.S. equity and oil markets in 2011 and 2012 respectively.
But the price movement can be spread out over a longer
period of time. The current price move certainly has all the
characteristics of a bubble outlined by Sornette, Soros and
Shiller.
There has been a real change in fundamentals - in this case
the shale revolution and rising U.S. output. But it is too small
to explain the enormous shift in prices over such a relatively
short period of time.
It is the point Hamm made when he observed "notice how it
all happened at once" and insisted "it's not supply-demand
related" and "the market is not in glut" in an interview with
Forbes magazine("Why Harold Hamm isn't worried about plunging
oil prices" Oct 20).
Hamm backed his views by monetising almost all of
Continental's hedges and leaving his oil company fully exposed
to any future rise in prices (or indeed a further drop). But
most hedging managers and fund managers do not have nearly so
much freedom or appetite for taking risks.
With the bulls sidelined (just as bears were sidelined in
2008) oil prices have moved relentlessly lower since mid-June.
In characterising the price movement as a negative bubble,
it is important to emphasise what this does not mean.
It does not mean that a reduction in prices was not needed
to rebalance the market. With prices above $100 per barrel, the
market was clearly out of balance, with a wave of new supply
coming onstream and stagnating demand.
It does not mean prices cannot fall further. The essence of
a bubble is that in the prices tend to overreact and overshoot
the level needed to rebalance the market in the short term.
It does not mean that further declines will not be necessary
to curb new investment in shale production as part of the
adjustment in supply and to stimulate demand by reducing the
pressure for greater energy efficiency.
It does not mean that OPEC might not have to cut its
production before the market stabilises.
But it does mean that traders, investors and hedgers should
be wary of reading too much about long-term market fundamentals
into short-term changes in prices.
It does mean that we should be wary of confirmation bias:
interpreting recent price changes to validate long-held views
about market equilibrium.
Because oil prices at $80, $70 or even $60 per barrel are no
more likely to be sustainable than they were at $147 in 2008.
