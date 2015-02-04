(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 4 Brent crude prices rose almost 18
percent between Friday and Tuesday, despite the absence of real
news, which should convince even the most ardent believers in
market efficiency that oil trading is noisy and inefficient at
processing new information.
The 8 percent surge late on Friday was only the third time
in five years prices have jumped by three standard deviations in
a single day. The March 2015 Brent futures contract
gained substantially more on Monday and Tuesday. (link.reuters.com/wah93w)
The oil research team at Morgan Stanley has written that the
three-day rally is putting at risk a more sustainable recovery
later in the year.
"U.S. production needs to slow sharply to balance the
(global) market, which requires low prices," they wrote in a
thoughtful note published on Tuesday ("Crude oil: putting
recovery at risk?").
"For a more meaningful recovery, demand needs to exceed
supply to work off any inventory overhang that develops," they
concluded. Premature price increases simply hamper the
rebalancing.
REAL NEWS AND NOISE
The beginning of the rally coincided with the release of
data from Baker Hughes showing an unexpectedly large fall in the
number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States last week.
The decline, although larger than anticipated, was not
really news. The number of active rigs had been falling steadily
for the previous seven weeks, so the trend was well understood.
The size of the move was wholly unrelated to the
significance of the information that triggered it. Instead, the
rig news sparked a classic short-covering rally, as hedge funds
with significant positions betting on a further price fall found
themselves losing money as oil rose, and rushed to reduce their
exposure, pushing prices up even more.
"Is the falling U.S. oil rig count really driving an oil
price turnaround?" analysts at Citigroup wondered in a research
note of the same title published on Wednesday. Productivity
gains and more careful selection of drilling targets will reduce
the impact of rig cuts, they predicted.
But markets are not precision weighing machines. They are
voting machines - subject to whims, crazes and manias in the
short and medium term as even the greatest fundamental analysts
of all admitted in their landmark work ("Security Analysis",
1934, Benjamin Graham and David Dodd).
Fundamentals always reassert themselves eventually, but it
can be a long time coming, as generations of fundamentally
driven investors have discovered.
Crude had become heavily oversold in the expectation prices
would continue the steady downtrend of the previous 17 weeks.
Once that assumption was invalidated, market participants and
prices reacted sharply.
There is no mystery about why oil fell so far and so fast
between June 2014 and late January 2015, or why the decline
terminated so abruptly. Price formation in bubbles and crashes
has been thoroughly examined by Didier Sornette at the Swiss
Federal Institute of Technology ("Why stock markets crash:
critical events in complex financial systems", 2003).
There is much more disagreement about where prices will
settle for the rest of the year. For oil market bears, futures
must remain below $50 a barrel and perhaps even $40, to force a
much larger and sustained drop in U.S. drilling.
RIGS VERSUS PRODUCTION
Citigroup notes the largest activity declines so far have
been among smaller, older, less sophisticated rigs that drill
vertical or slanted wells, rather than the most modern and
powerful rigs with horizontal capability.
In the Big Three shale formations (Bakken, Eagle Ford and
Permian), which account for almost all of the increase in U.S.
oil production since 2010, 199 rigs have been idled since early
October.
About 170 other rigs have been idled in conventional
oilfields or more marginal plays that have added relatively
little to production growth in recent years.
By employing the remaining, larger and more modern rigs on
the best and surest drilling prospects, and withdrawing from
more marginal and speculative well sites, production could be
maintained or even continue to grow, according to Citi.
The bears are almost certainly correct. The decline in
production from new wells is likely to be much smaller than the
drop in the rig count owing to efficiency improvements and more
selective drilling.
Based on an analysis of drilling productivity in the Big
Three shale basins, Citi estimates U.S. production could still
grow by another 700,000 to 900,000 barrels per day despite a 40
percent reduction in rigs.
Nonetheless, in my view, the decline in the rig count is too
large not to have a substantial impact. The number of rigs
active in North Dakota, for example, has fallen from more than
190 in September and October 2014 to just 142 on Wednesday, says
the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR), which regulates
drilling in the state.
In a presentation to state budget-setters last month, the
DMR estimated a fleet of 140 active rigs would be needed just to
sustain output at the current level of 1.2 million barrels per
day, given decline rates on old wells.
The number of active rigs has now been reduced to this
threshold level. If the DMR is correct, output should flatten
over the next few months.
PRICES RISK ADJUSTMENT
But even after the rally, the price U.S. shale oil producers
receive at the wellhead remains below breakeven levels in all
but the most attractive parts of the Big Three shale plays.
For example, wellhead prices in North Dakota are only around
$45 per barrel, based on an average of WTI futures prices ($53)
and posted prices ($37).
With wellhead prices at $45, the DMR projects that state
production will decline by around 100,000 barrels per day by the
start of July.
State oil producers need wellhead prices of around $55 per
barrel to sustain output, which implies WTI prices of perhaps
$60 or more.
The recent rally in Brent and WTI futures is unlikely yet to
put the rebalancing at risk. Output is still likely to fall in
the second half of the year.
Underscoring the depth of the adjustment already under way,
National Oilwell Varco, the largest supplier of drilling
equipment in the United States, reported that fourth-quarter
orders in its rig technology equipment division were down 90
percent compared with a year earlier.
"Customers are delaying purchases of both capital and
consumables wherever possible, seeking to conserve cash in the
face of market uncertainty," the company's chief executive said
on a post-earnings call.
As long as wellhead prices remain below breakeven levels,
drilling will continue to slow, and output will remain on course
to peak around the middle of the year and then start to decline.
