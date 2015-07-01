(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 1 Benchmark crude oil prices have
barely moved for more than two months, implying the market has
found a temporary equilibrium after the enormous price shock in
the second half of 2014 and early 2015.
Over the last 30 trading days, the range between the highest
and lowest closing prices for front-month Brent futures
has been just $4.50 per barrel.
The highest close for the front-month futures contract was
at $66.54 per barrel (May 21) and the lowest was $62.01 (June
29).
The trading range is the smallest since the shock began in
June 2014, and down from a peak of almost $40 per barrel in
early January 2015.
In dollars per barrel, the range has been narrow by the
standard of the last decade (link.reuters.com/cew94w).
Even in percentage terms, which allow for differences in
outright prices, the market has been quiet (link.reuters.com/few94w).
The trading range has been around 7 percent over the last 30
days, down from almost 40 percent at the start of 2015.
The price stabilisation implies the market believes $60-65
per barrel will gradually bring supply and demand back into
balance, which seems sensible.
The low variability in prices is also helping anchor short-
and medium-term expectations for producers and consumers at
around the current level.
Expectations are not always correct but price convergence
within a fairly narrow range makes it easier for producers and
consumers to formulate budgets for the rest of 2015 and 2016.
VOLATILITY
Volatility is a subtle concept that has rather different
meanings for different people in oil and other commodity
markets.
For traders, investors and hedgers, "volatility" has a
precise definition as the standard deviation of price moves over
a given number of days and expressed at an annualised rate.
For commodity producers and consumers, however, volatility
is not about daily price movements but ranges over a period of
time.
Markets can be volatile but range-bound if there are many
big daily price movements that cancel one another out.
Such "choppy" markets boost the cost of hedging but do not
otherwise concern producers and consumers since the fluctuations
average out and prices remain steady over time.
Conversely, markets can exhibit big price ranges without
much volatility if there are lots of small daily moves all in
the same direction.
Producers and consumers care very much about big price
shifts, whether or not they are accompanied by volatility in the
technical sense.
Large shifts confound old assumptions about costs and
revenues and make it hard to form new ones with confidence.
The huge price shifts in the second half of 2014 and the
first three months of 2015 made detailed planning almost
impossible for oil producers (and, to a lesser extent,
consumers). The only safe assumptions about oil and fuel prices
were the most conservative ones.
But the recent stabilisation of prices at $60-65 per barrel
makes it far easier to produce some planning assumptions with
appropriate scenarios around that level.
The market has discovered a new short- to medium-term
trading range.
Prices below $50 are unsustainably low because they cause
too much production to be lost and strong growth in demand.
Prices much above $70 or $75 would be likely to prompt
widespread reactivation of shale drilling and possibly curb fuel
demand.
Producers and consumers will therefore probably end up
employing a baseline forecast of around $60-65 for the rest of
2015 and into 2016, with a low-price scenario of $50 and a high
one of $75, which is good enough for most planning purposes.
