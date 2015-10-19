(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are

By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 19 Hedge funds have unwound most of
the record short position they established in U.S. crude futures
and options between June and August amid signs that the oil
market is rebalancing.
Hedge funds and other money managers had cut their gross
short position in the main NYMEX WTI futures and options
contract to 90 million barrels by Oct 13 (reut.rs/1LxSDoK).
Reported shorts had been reduced from 108 million barrels
the previous week and a peak of 163 million barrels in early
August, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
Fifty-seven hedge funds were still running reported short
positions last Tuesday, down modestly from a peak of 66 in
August.
But the average short position of those who remain has been
almost halved to 1.58 million barrels, down from 2.86 million (tmsnrt.rs/1LxTwO7).
Hedge funds have become much less aggressive in shorting
U.S. crude as the previous downtrend has stalled and amid signs
that supply and demand are beginning to rebalance.
The perceived balance of risks has shifted significantly
over the last six weeks and hedge funds have reacted by trimming
their short positions.
Goldman Sachs, among the biggest bears, has acknowledged
"there are growing signs of a supply side adjustment and
rebalancing taking place" though the bank warns about become
bullish too soon ("Oil Gauge: On the road to rebalancing, but
patience needed" Oct 14).
Barclays is blunter. "Current price levels are not nearly
high enough to encourage production over the medium term" the
bank warned and "prices need to move higher than what the oil
futures market is currently pricing in, or there will not be
enough supply" ("Oil special report: upward bound" Oct 14).
The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States
fell by 10 last week to 595, according to Baker Hughes, and has
fallen by a total of 80 in the last seven weeks, as U.S. shale
drillers struggle to cope with prices well below $50 per barrel
(tmsnrt.rs/1LxTLbR).
Oil production from the four largest shale plays is forecast
to decline 93,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November, the biggest
monthly decline to date, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
Total output from the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Niobrara and
Permian plays will have fallen 430,000 bpd from its March peak
("Drilling Productivity Report" Oct 13).
There are increasing reports of financial distress among
U.S. exploration and production companies as well as the shale
drilling firms themselves as banks trim their credit lines and
the rating agencies downgrade their debt.
On the demand side, there is clear evidence of higher fuel
consumption in the United States and other advanced economies,
as well as India and China, in response to continued economic
recovery and lower prices (tmsnrt.rs/1LxU7PI).
With the adjustment process still in its early stages and
U.S. crude inventories rising, few hedge funds are willing to
risk adding to their outright long positions.
Money mangers' long positions in NYMEX WTI have increased by
just 11 million barrels since early August while short positions
have been cut 73 million.
But the risk-reward ratio for shorting the U.S. oil price
has become much less attractive, which has in turn taken some of
the heavy selling pressure out of the market.
