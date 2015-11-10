(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 10 Oil prices are unlikely to rise
consistently above $80 per barrel before the end of the decade,
the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted in the World
Energy Outlook published on Tuesday.
Slower growth in demand coupled with the transformational
impact of shale on production costs and increased supplies from
Iran and Iraq will ensure the market rebalances slowly and at
lower prices.
The new edition of the World Energy Outlook (WEO 2015)
analyses a range of supply and demand scenarios which see real
oil prices rise gradually to between $55 and $83 by 2020.
The problem is there is no evidence that the IEA or anyone
else can accurately forecast oil prices five years in future.
In the 2010 WEO, the agency predicted real prices would be
around $90 in 2015, and more than $100 in nominal terms, whereas
the actual outturn has been around $55.
The forecast went awry because it failed to foresee how the
shale revolution, already transforming the natural gas industry,
would spread to crude oil production.
WEO 2010 devoted an entire chapter to unconventional oil
production but it meant Venezuelan extra heavy oil, Canadian
bitumen, oil shale and coal-to-liquids, rather than hydraulic
fracturing of light tight oil in the United States, which was
largely ignored.
It is fair to ask what could the IEA be missing in WEO 2015?
COMPLEX SYSTEMS
The problem of forecast accuracy is not confined to the
energy industry.
In April 2001, five months before the attack on the World
Trade Center, U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld forwarded a
memo to President George W Bush illustrating how the planning
assumptions developed by the military every decade since 1990
had proved wrong.
The memo, featured by Philip Tetlock and Dan Gardner in
their recent book on "Superforecasting", is essential reading
for anyone charged with preparing or reviewing predictions about
the future (bit.ly/1Hub6pX).
Defence policy and the oil market are both complex dynamic
systems characterised by lots of non-linearity and destabilising
feedback.
Forecast outcomes in terms of threats and prices are
sensitive to small changes in the assumptions made. Even small
errors, omissions and unforeseen factors can have a dramatic
impact.
Errors compound within the forecast and accuracy
deteriorates quickly as the time horizon gets longer
("Complexity: a guided tour" 2009).
In defence policy and the oil market, policymakers demand
long-term forecasts because they must make choices about
investments that will take a decade or more to deliver and be in
service for 20-35 years.
But the demand for long-term forecasts exceeds the ability
to supply accurate predictions, as Rumsfeld warned the
president.
TO FORECAST, OR NOT
The question is whether it is worth producing long-term
predictions at all, given the poor track record of accuracy.
The answer is emphatically Yes. Preparing a forecast compels
forecasters and policymakers to think in a rigorous and
disciplined way about the variables driving different outcomes.
A comprehensive forecast enables policymakers to see how
changing the assumptions and policies results in different
outcomes, and identify which assumptions are the most sensitive.
The IEA's forecasts on prices, production and consumption
will almost certainly prove wrong, as they have been in the
past. But the report's value lies in its contextual analysis and
asking how the assumptions might be challenged.
The World Energy Outlook contains a wealth of detail
examining how supply and demand are sensitive to assumptions
about policies on fuel efficiency and climate change, as well as
the condition of the world economy, global population growth and
oil production from different technologies and geographies.
Readers are advised to ignore the price predictions and
concentrate on the rest of the report, which is much more useful
and contains some of the finest analysis in the market.
