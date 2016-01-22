(Corrects spelling of analyst's surname to Simmons (not
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 22 "No other industry begins to
offer the data problems that are presented by petroleum," wrote
John Blair, a former U.S. government official exactly 40 years
ago ("The Control of Oil", Blair, 1976).
The production of basic statistics and forecasts about oil
reserves, production, consumption and stocks ought to be a
matter of routine.
But it has at times sparked fierce debate and even political
controversy when statisticians and forecasters have been accused
of making significant errors ("The Politics of Mistrust,"
Wildavsky and Tenenbaum, 1981).
Doubts about the reliability of energy statistics were a
major part of the "energy crisis" that erupted during the 1970s.
As late as 1968, the United States reportedly had 4 million
barrels per day of spare production capacity and thousands of
wells across Texas and Louisiana were being operated for fewer
than 10 days per month.
But by March 1972, spare capacity had dropped to zero, every
well was at maximum production, domestic output was falling, and
politicians began to speak of an energy crisis.
The oil embargo, announced in October 1973, intensified the
sense that something had gone badly wrong, leaving the country
unprepared. ("Energy Policy in America since 1945," Vietor,
1984).
Politicians and the media blamed a conspiracy between
domestic producers and the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries for engineering the crisis to drive up
prices and profits.
Congress held hearings amid a sense the statistics and
forecasts prepared by oil and gas producers and the U.S.
Department of the Interior had been either inaccurate or
deliberately manipulated.
One outcome of the crisis was the creation of a new U.S.
Department of Energy and within it a new Energy Information
Administration (EIA) in 1977 to produce more accurate and
independent data.
Another was the creation of the International Energy Agency
(IEA) in 1974 to gather better statistics and bring greater
transparency to the international energy markets.
Prior to the energy crisis, most data and forecasters were
confidential and under the control of oil and gas producers
themselves.
"It is all well and good for Exxon and other firms to say
'well, we have been providing the statistics and the figures.'
The trouble is there have been no independent statistics," one
congressman complained during a hearing in 1974.
After the energy crisis, data collection and forecasting
would be led by impartial civil servants at national and
international levels.
The EIA and IEA, statistics twins, have improved the
comprehensiveness, quality and availability of data on the oil
market significantly ("IEA: The First 20 Years," volume 2,
Scott, 1994).
Improvements in data collection and forecasting in the
United States, led by the EIA, have largely quelled controversy
about domestic oil production, consumption and stocks.
But information on international markets remains much less
comprehensive and accurate, mostly as a result of data
collection problems in emerging markets and the deliberate
secrecy of the oil producers.
And data collection and forecasting can still generate
controversy when analysts believe the agencies have made errors
affecting market views of the supply/demand/stocks balance and
hence prices.
MISSING BARRELS IN 1998/1999
The most notorious controversy in the post-crisis era
erupted in the late 1990s when the IEA data showed a large
discrepancy between the amount of oil reportedly produced but
not reported in the consumption numbers or visible in the
recorded stocks.
"It is just over a year since the saga of the 'missing
barrels' began," the IEA wrote in June 1999. "Oil prices tumbled
as a result of the Asian financial crisis, a mild winter,
increasing production from Iraq and an OPEC quota increase in
November 1997."
The agency went on to wonder: "Millions of barrels of
unneeded oil were placed in storage around the world; many of
them have yet to reappear ... Did the barrels reported as
produced, but that have not shown up in OECD stocks, ever really
exist?"
Fast-forward six months and the agency was confident it had
found the answer. Its December 1999 monthly report entitled "an
un-fond farewell to the missing barrels" explained:
"During the first half of 1998 a large amount of the excess
supply in the oil market was unaccounted for ... There was
strong disagreement at the time as to whether these 'missing
barrels' were the result of statistical errors, or whether they
represented a large increase in oil stored in non-OECD areas.
"Almost two years later ... the weight of evidence is that
the missing barrels did exist and that they have now returned to
the market."
But the missing barrels in the IEA's statistical system
brought a withering response from some analysts, notably Matthew
Simmons, who wrote a blistering critique faulting the agency.
"The longer the IEA arrogantly refuses to admit that its
supply and demand analysis has some flaws, and the longer the
agency holds to a belief that massive amounts of petroleum are
still hiding somewhere, the greater the risk becomes that oil
markets might crash again on another perception of oversupply."
"Even worse, this misguided information could accidentally
create a situation where oil supply falls too much and a bona
fide physical shortage is created," he grumbled.
Simmons claimed the IEA had over-estimated the amount of oil
being exported from OPEC countries; the missing barrels never
existed ("There Are No Missing Barrels: Our Oil Markets Are
Tightening" 1999).
Statistics can be surprisingly political.
NOTIONAL BARRELS IN 2015/2016
The missing barrels controversy is now stirring again
because of the huge stock builds implied by the IEA's estimates
for crude supply and demand between 2014 and 2016.
"A notional 1 billion barrels was added to global
inventories over 2014/15 and our latest supply and demand
balances suggest builds will persist with up to 285 million
barrels expected to be added to stocks over the course of 2016,"
the IEA wrote in its latest monthly assessment.
In the fourth quarter of 2015, global oil stocks swelled by
a notional 1.8 million barrels per day, according to the IEA
("Oil Market Report", January 2016).
The problem is that only part of the stock build is visible.
Some analysts, particularly those with a bullish view on oil
prices, are once again accusing the IEA of getting its estimates
wrong.
This time, the view seems to be the IEA is underestimating
demand. Consumption is notoriously difficult to estimate and
forecast even in the advanced economies; in most emerging
markets it involves a large amount of guesswork because their
domestic reporting and statistical systems are so weak.
In the statistical framework, non-OPEC production and OECD
stocks are generally the easiest to track, while OPEC output,
emerging market demand and non-OECD stocks are the source of
most of the errors.
The IEA carefully prepares forecasts for oil consumption and
supply for the year ahead, and estimates of actual outturn,
which are revised for several years afterward.
Between 1994 and 2015, the forecasting error between the
initial forecast and the final estimate for non-OPEC supply was
zero, with a standard deviation of just 90,000 barrels per day
(tmsnrt.rs/1S9kD8l).
The implication is that the IEA has been able to predict
non-OPEC supply with a high degree of accuracy and with no
systematic bias in its forecasts.
The forecasting error for global consumption was much
larger, at an average of 400,000 barrels per day, with a
standard deviation of as much as 1.1 million barrels per day (tmsnrt.rs/1S9kIZz).
Oil demand has proved much trickier to forecast and measure
accurately, mostly because its large cyclical component and the
problems posed by emerging markets, where demand has been
growing rapidly but is measured badly.
The IEA has already raised oil consumption in 2015 from a
forecast 93.3 million barrels at the time of the January 2015
Oil Market Report to an estimated 94.5 million barrels in the
January 2016 report.
Two things follow from this analysis, one more bullish for
the outlook for oil prices, and one more bearish.
Based on past performance, it is possible the IEA
underestimated oil consumption in 2015, and is forecasting too
little oil demand in 2016.
If that proves to be true, the degree of excess supply, and
the build up in stocks, both in 2015 and 2016, might be somewhat
smaller than the IEA has estimated and predicted, which would be
mildly bullish for prices.
But if the errors are mostly concentrated on the demand
side, then anything which causes economic growth and fuel demand
to slow in 2016 would be even more bearish.
