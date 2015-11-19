* March 2016 would mark start of low-demand spring season
* El Nino could mean less need for heating oil in winter
* Post-sanction Iran oil exports could compound current glut
* Steep rise in $35, $30 put options reveals downside
targets
By Henning Gloystein and Gavin Maguire
SINGAPORE, Nov 19 Oil traders are preparing for
another downward turn in prices by March 2016, market data
suggests, as what is expected to be an unusually warm winter
dents demand just as Iran's resurgent crude exports hit global
markets after sanctions are ended.
Crude futures have already lost around 60
percent of their value since mid-2014 as supply exceeds demand
by roughly 0.7 million to 2.5 million barrels per day to create
a glut that analysts say will last well into 2016.
Goldman Sachs said on Thursday that there was a substantial
risk of a "sharp leg lower" in oil prices.
"Mild winter weather over the coming months could see weak
heating demand in the U.S. and Europe," it said. This "would
likely be the trigger for adjustments through the physical
market, pushing oil prices down to cash costs, which we estimate
are likely around $20 per barrel," the bank added.
A recent steep rise in March put option positions tied to a
$35-per-barrel strike price in Brent and West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) crude suggests traders agree with the bank and expect the
major benchmarks to slump in coming months.
For WTI, put positions at the $30 strike price have more
than doubled since Nov. 10, but have stayed flat at a more
modest level for Brent.
This is in accord with a broadly held view that while oil
prices in general will remain under pressure over the medium
term, WTI prices may fall faster and further than Brent.
Goldman and other analysts say persistently high U.S. shale
oil output that producers aren't allowed to export could
overwhelm the country's storage tanks, which are already filled
with near-record inventories. C-STK-T-EIA
Compounding the production glut is an expectation of a mild
winter as a result of an El Nino weather pattern, which is
expected to limit heating oil demand.
The market may also have to accommodate a rapid rise in
Iranian oil exports if sanctions are lifted, which many analysts
say could happen in the first half of 2016.
One option to deal with the glut would be to use crude oil
tankers for storage. But this requires a price curve in which
oil is sufficiently more expensive in the future than for
immediate delivery - a market structure known as contango - so
that holding costs can be covered.
High tanker rates and a relatively flat price curve make
floating storage unattractive for now, however, so analysts say
spot prices would have to drop further to make storing crude on
ships a viable market strategy.
