TRUMP TO SIGN EXECUTIVE ORDERS ADVANCING KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE AND DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE-ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign two executive actions on Tuesday to advance the building of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (http://bloom.bg/2jNqrsb)
Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp said on Tuesday it delivered fewer-than-forecast F-35 jets in 2016 and that it has found "material weakness" in internal controls of financial reporting at its Sikorsky helicopters business.