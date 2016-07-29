* Brent crude will average $45.51 per barrel in 2016
* WTI crude to average $44.12 a barrel in 2016
* Strong demand to help counter supply glut
July 29 Oil analysts still expect a rise in the
crude price this year, thanks to improving demand growth that
should help offset any bearish headwinds from a stubborn supply
surplus, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.
A survey of 29 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude
will average $45.51 per barrel in 2016, up marginally
from last month's forecast of $45.20, and about $3.55 higher
than the $41.96 average so far this year.
"We project solid global demand growth in 2016 (1.4 million
barrels per day), and a reasonable growth in 2017 (+1.1
MMBbl/d), mostly driven by China, India and Africa. As such,
demand should help to drive prices higher," said Raymond James
analyst Luana Siegfried.
This is the fifth straight upward revision in forecasts for
the North Sea crude benchmark.
Oil prices are still some 60 percent above the near 13-year
lows seen in January this year, but have retreated from 2016
highs above $50 a barrel, as a growing glut of refined products
could force more unwanted crude into storage, analysts said.
Global supply is still greater than demand, but production
disruptions, often through geopolitical instability, have helped
to erode part of the prevailing overhang, according to Giorgos
Beleris, analyst at Thomson Reuters' Oil Research and Forecasts.
The poll showed analysts expect Brent crude futures to
average around $51.15 a barrel in the fourth quarter, as supply
demand dynamics improve.
"Geopolitical risks remain the price supporting factor,"
with the risk of terror attacks in the West and in the Middle
East, said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank.
A series of militant attacks on oil infrastructure this
month has cut Nigerian output and repairs are expected to take
at least another month.
Libya meanwhile is facing a blockade at key oil terminals
due to protests against a turbulent political backdrop.
A sudden return of exports from either country could put
pressure on oil prices, but Commerzbank's Fritsch said this was
unlikely in the near term.
Brent crude futures are expected to average $58.63 per
barrel in 2017, rising to $66.28 in 2018, the poll showed.
The survey forecast U.S. WTI crude futures to average
$44.12 a barrel in 2016, up from last month's forecast of
$43.90. U.S. crude oil has averaged $40.47 this year so far.
Raymond James had the highest 2016 Brent forecast at $53.15
per barrel, while the Economist Intelligence Unit had the lowest
at $40.34.
