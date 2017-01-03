UPDATE 5-Oil slips on rising U.S. inventories, awaits EIA data
* OPEC output cuts underpin prices, keeping market in range (Updates prices)
OIL PRICES REVERSE EARLIER GAINS, TURN NEGATIVE ON DOLLAR STRENGTH - TRADERS
* OPEC output cuts underpin prices, keeping market in range (Updates prices)
Jan 25 U.S. oil producer Hess Corp posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, helped by cost cuts, and executives forecast a rebound in activity this year as crude prices edge higher.
NEW DELHI, Jan 25 India signed a deal with the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday that allows the Gulf OPEC country to fill half of an underground crude oil storage facility at Mangalore that is part of New Delhi's strategic reserve system.