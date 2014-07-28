(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 28 "The world of energy may have
changed forever," according to Professor James Hamilton of the
University of California. "Hundred dollar oil is here to stay."
Hamilton, who is one of the most respected economists
writing about oil, made his bold prediction in a paper on "The
Changing Face of World Oil Markets", published on July 20.
"Old hands in the oil patch may view recent developments as
a continuation of the same old story, wondering if the high
prices of the last decade will prove another transient cycle
with which technological advances will eventually catch up," he
wrote. "But there have been dramatic changes over the last
decade that could mark a major turning point."
The shale revolution will turn out to be only a pause in the
upward trend in prices, Hamilton argues, as growing demand from
emerging economies and stagnant supplies from conventional oil
fields push prices higher in the long term.
"Rather than a force pushing oil prices back to historical
lows, it seems more accurate to view the emerging tight oil
plays as a factor that can mitigate for a while what would
otherwise be the tendency for prices to continue to rise."
IGNORING SHALE
The problem with Hamilton's analysis is that it largely
ignores the impact of the shale revolution on the economics of
oil production and understates the tremendous variability in
real oil prices in response to changes in technology.
The professor devotes just 400 words out of almost 4,000 to
discussing the production of crude oil and gas from shale
formations.
Most of that discussion focuses on the high cost of drilling
and fracturing shale wells; the rapid decline in production; the
alleged unprofitability of shale wells; and question of whether
the conditions that produced the shale revolution in North
American can be replicated in other parts of the world.
But this part of the paper is also the weakest, and it
highlights the fundamental limitations with Hamilton's entire
argument about the increasing difficulty and costs of producing
crude oil.
PEAKING OIL
Since 2008, the dramatic increase in oil and gas production
from shale formations in North America, and the abundance of
shale resources around the world, has discredited theories about
peaking oil production.
The simple theory that supplies will run out has been
reframed as a more sophisticated one about rising prices.
Peak oil supporters now point to the increasing cost of oil
production, diminishing energy return on investment and the
diminishing energy return on energy invested to claim that it is
becoming harder and more expensive to sustain, let alone
increase, crude output.
Prices must continue to rise in real terms, they say, to
reflect the increasing cost of producing crude and to restrain
demand. Price increases will prove to be just as disruptive as
physically running out of the stuff.
Hamilton's paper lends influential support to this view. He
notes that oil demand is now being driven by rising incomes in
emerging markets, even as high prices restrain consumption in
the advanced economies.
He also claims that much of the growth in oil production
since 2005 has come in the form of he calls "lower quality"
natural gas liquids, which have a much lower energy content and
energy density than conventional crude.
Production of conventional crude oil has stagnated, despite
surging prices and unprecedented spending on exploration and
production activity.
"Depletion of older reservoirs and the high cost of
developing new resources" explain why conventional oil output
has not responded to climbing prices, Hamilton concludes.
SHALE SCEPTIC
The paper is sceptical about whether shale oil can alter the
supply outlook fundamentally because of its high production
costs and the difficulty of replicating the boom outside the
United States. But this is the least convincing part of
Hamilton's argument.
The paper confuses the struggling economics of dry gas wells
with the much more attractive economics of wet gas and oil
plays.
If oil wells were not extremely profitable, North Dakota and
Texas would not be experiencing a drilling boom, with demand for
both rigs and petroleum engineers at the highest level for three
decades.
In focusing on decline rates, Hamilton ignores the ultimate
amount of oil and gas recovered from shale wells, which in many
cases is higher than from conventional wells.
The second section of the paper suggests that much of the
increase in oil output since 2005 has in fact been "low quality"
natural gas liquids rather than true crude, but then the fifth
section acknowledges production from shale has increased U.S.
crude output by a net 2.3 million barrels per day.
In fact, statistics from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration show the shale boom has produced a dramatic
increase in both natural gas liquids and true crudes. It is
simply not true to imply that the oil industry is finding only
"low quality" hydrocarbons.
One of the biggest problems of the paper is that it confuses
the period between 2005 and 2008, when output was struggling to
meet demand, with the more recent period from 2009 through 2014,
when output from shale has grown quite quickly and global oil
demand growth has slowed.
PRICE FORECAST
Even if shale continues to boost overall U.S. oil
production, "it is abundantly clear that it would not return
real oil prices to their values of a decade ago", Hamilton
argues.
According to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy, the
real price of crude oil, adjusting for inflation, has ranged
from as much as $120 per barrel to as little as $10 since 1861.
(link.reuters.com/myj52w)
The price is currently close to the top of its historical
range, while in the 1990s and early 2000s it was near the
bottom.
So oil prices could retreat from their current highs by $20,
$30 or even $40 per barrel and still remain quite high in
historical terms.
By comparing current exceptionally high prices with the very
low ones that prevailed "a decade ago", Hamilton risks using a
misleading baseline.
North American shale is currently the marginal source of
supply in the world oil market, and most producers claim they
can break even at $70 or even $60 per barrel.
TECHNOLOGY
Prices have varied enormously over the 155-year history of
the oil industry, mostly in response to large discoveries and
changes in technology.
The collapse in oil prices during the late 1920s and 1930s
was largely due to the discovery and development of massive new
fields in East Texas.
Low prices from the 1940s through the 1960s owed much to the
massive discoveries in the Middle East around the Persian Gulf
and in North Africa.
Massive new fields in Siberia and Alaska, as well as the
development of deep offshore drilling in the North Sea,
eventually contributed to price declines in the late 1980s and
through the 1990s.
But the history of oil prices is as much about the history
of technology as field discoveries.
In a very basic sense, production costs have been rising
since the industry was born. As in all extractive industries,
the easiest oil was developed first, and more expensive oil has
been developed later. Hamilton's argument that costs are
increasing could have been made at every stage in the oil
industry's history.
The first wells in Pennsylvania tapped oil buried less than
100 feet below the surface. By the mid years of the 20th
century, wells were being bored thousands of feet below ground.
Then in the 1970s the industry turned to offshore drilling,
which was even more tricky and expensive. Now it is mastering
the art of drilling horizontally rather than vertically.
But productivity has also increased as companies have
learned to target the highest yielding formations and drill
faster and more accurately. Hamilton's paper is silent on all
these matters, and that is ultimately what makes it
unconvincing.
The paper is also silent about climate change, policies to
restrict the consumption of fossil fuels, and the growing
challenge to oil-based fuels from natural gas even in the
transport market, all of which could depress real prices in the
medium to long run.
So while Hamilton concludes that $100 oil is here to stay,
in real terms, the outlook is far less certain. In fact, a
betting man, looking at the price history, might conclude prices
are currently abnormally high and due for a fall.
(editing by Jane Baird)