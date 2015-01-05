(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 5 "Don't try to catch a falling
knife" is sage advice for investors trying to identify the
trough in a market like oil following a sharp selloff.
Yet big moves also create the greatest potential for the
mispricing of financial assets and commodities, which is what
makes them attractive to contrarians and specialists.
Fear about catching a falling knife suggests the market is
in the grip of an unsustainable one-way herd mentality (the
precise opposite of the advice about not trying to pick the top
of a bubble).
But with crude oil prices halving since June, the balance
between risk and reward has shifted from further falls towards a
rise in prices in the future.
Prices realised by oil producers in Texas have fallen below
$50 per barrel and those for producers in North Dakota are
sub-$40.
Prices are now too low to provide the cash flow to sustain
drilling programmes and nowhere near enough to provide the
financial incentive to make equity or debt available.
PAINFUL ADJUSTMENT
Continental Resources, one of the largest producers
in the Bakken, revised its capital budget for 2015 down for the
second time in two months just before Christmas.
"This revised budget prudently aligns our capital
expenditures to lower commodity prices," the company said in a
statement, putting a brave face on the enforced changes.
Lending to oil and gas explorers will slow sharply in the
months ahead as banks and securities investors seek to reduce
their credit exposure to the sector.
Even with cost reductions and improvements in efficiency to
improve well economics, it is only a matter of time before U.S.
oil production peaks and begins to fall if prices remain at
current levels.
Prior to the Christmas holidays, the number of rigs drilling
for oil across the United States had already fallen by 110 (7
percent) since early October, according to oil field services
company Baker Hughes (link.reuters.com/dyk73w).
Hundreds more rigs will be idled in the next few months as
existing drilling programmes are completed and much smaller ones
are undertaken in 2015.
Continental, for example, said it will reduce its rig count
from 50 to 34 by the end of the first quarter and average just
31 in 2015.
If those cuts are mirrored across the whole industry, an
extra 550 rigs could be idled across the industry by the middle
of this year, taking the rig count below 1,000.
In the very short term, U.S. oil output will continue rising
as the record number of wells drilled before October are
completed and enter their most productive phase.
However, decline curves for oil wells, especially shale
wells, are very steep. Output falls to a half or even a third of
its initial level by the end of the first 12 months.
Thousands of new wells must therefore be drilled each year
simply to sustain output at its current level of more than 9
million barrels per day.
Drilling can become more efficient (faster time to depth,
longer laterals, less time spent moving locations and rigging
up, and targeting only the richest parts of the shale plays).
And costs can be reduced (cutting pay rates for contractors,
day rates for rigs and fracturing equipment, and prices for sand
and other materials).
But it is hard to imagine the industry cutting costs and
raising efficiency enough in the short term to offset fully a 40
percent or more reduction in the number of rigs operating.
BALANCE OF RISKS
Successful speculating is all about the balance of risk and
reward. The conservative position when Brent and WTI prices were
trading above $100 per barrel was to assume that prices would
need to decline in the short to medium term to eliminate the
obvious emerging imbalance in the market.
Now Brent and WTI prices are trading below $60, and realised
prices for many U.S. producers, who have been the marginal
suppliers in the oil market, are below $50 or even $40, the
conservative position is to assume there will have to be a
limited recovery at some point to put the market back on a more
sustainable trajectory.
Hedge funds and other money managers have started to think
along these lines according to the position data contained in
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly report on
Commitments of Traders.
Aggregate short positions betting on a further fall in the
price of WTI-linked futures and options were cut 30 percent from
the equivalent of 113 million barrels at the start of November
to less than 78 million before Christmas (link.reuters.com/byk73w).
By contrast, hedge funds long positions betting on an
increase in prices have remained broadly steady at a little
under 300 million barrels since the end of October, down from
450 million in June.
Those long positions have lost a substantial amount of
money: as much as $30 per barrel over the last two months.
However, the ratio of long to short positions, one way to
measure the hedge fund community's overall outlook on prices,
plunged from 13:1 back in June to a low of just 2.5:1 in
November but had edged up closer to 4:1 before Christmas.
If hedge funds are not bullish, they have become less
bearish and more cautious about the probability of further large
price declines.
