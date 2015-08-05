(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Jonathan Leff
HOUSTON Aug 5 As oil prices entered a second
steep slide a few weeks ago, bullish traders and analysts had
hoped for a repeat of the sharp but short dip that occurred
early in the year - a speculative slide below $50 a barrel
followed by a quick recovery.
Some are now reconsidering that view, as long-term oil
prices take the lead in the market's latest dive, swaying
sentiment toward a lengthier slump that would mean prolonged
pain for big producers, from Exxon Mobil Corp to Saudi
Arabia.
While immediate delivery benchmark global Brent crude oil
futures at $50 a barrel are still about $4 higher than they were
at their lowest point in January, prices for delivery in
December 2020 are nearly $8 lower than the start of this
year, trading at a contract low of less than $67 on Tuesday. A
year ago the contract hovered at around $100 a barrel.
The reason for the deterioration of the forward curve and
decline in "long-dated" futures is a subject of debate.
But even some who disagree with the fundamental logic of
lower long-dated prices are coming round to the scenario that
prices will be lower for longer.
"The back of the market has led prices lower as speculators
are no longer convinced higher oil prices are required to
balance future oil supply and demand," consultants PIRA Energy
Group, which called last year's price slide but has also
predicted a sharp rebound, wrote in a note this week.
The firm does not make its specific forecasts public.
"PIRA disagrees with this view, but a 'show me' mindset
regarding tightening balances will keep prices lower than
forecast earlier."
Some believe the recent selloff was fueled by speculators
fleeing the market amid collapsing confidence after China's
stock market crash, and exacerbated by a lack of liquidity and
resumption of hedging by producers including Mexico, which sell
futures to guard against lower prices.
"The decline in calendar year 2016 prices has been
overstated, in our view," analysts at Barclays wrote this week.
"Fundamental tightening, demand and stock revisions, and current
positioning are likely to raise prices in the months ahead."
Others say it stems from more deeply rooted fundamental
factors, such as falling production costs in the U.S. shale
patch and expectations of rising exports from Iran next year
following a landmark nuclear agreement - and if so, far forward
prices may be flashing warning lights for the future.
A NEW EQUILIBRIUM?
The retreat in long-term oil prices commenced in the latter
part of last year, when Saudi Arabia made clear it would no
longer cut production in order to tighten up sloppy markets.
Absent the kingdom's implicit promise to defend prices, the
value of Brent crude oil for five years in the future
slid from nearly $90 a barrel in late November to around $72
almost two months later.
Over the past month, however, it has dived anew, reaching
nearly $66 a barrel on Tuesday, its lowest since 2009.
Last week, analysts at ABN AMRO cut its 2016 oil price
forecasts by $10 a barrel on a mix of factors including falling
production costs, disappointing demand, a stronger U.S. dollar
and deteriorating market sentiment.
"What we see is that the U-shape recovery which we still
expect for oil prices will take longer to materialize," Senior
Energy Economist Hans van Cleef told the Reuters Global Oil
Forum last week.
The question for oil executives, traders and analysts is
whether this represents a new equilibrium for the market - a
price high enough to encourage just enough new production in the
future to meet demand, which continues to grow.
Standard Chartered's Paul Horsnell, one of the most bullish
forecasters in Reuters monthly poll with a projection for $93
Brent in 2017, says no - long-dated prices are too
low, although the latest slide may signal a deferred recovery.
"Is this a market transitioning from a view of an inevitable
bounce in 2016 to adding another year onto the rebound? We just
don't know yet," said Horsnell.
And while some big companies such as BP Plc and Royal
Dutch Shell Plc are preparing investors for a more
extended downturn, some are still signalling cautious optimism.
U.S.-focused Anadarko Petroleum Corp, for instance,
is opting not to pursue an "aggressive" approach to completing
shale wells that have been drilled but not yet hydraulically
fractured.
Completing wells more quickly is "an option we might
choose to pursue if we thought the current environment was going
to be protracted and we were somehow in a new normal, $50-esque
oil environment," Chief Financial Officer Bob Gwin told analysts
last week.
"We don't believe that's true over the intermediate to
longer term."
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)