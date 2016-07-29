UPDATE 10-Oil jumps as OPEC cuts output, dollar dives
* Forecasts of rising U.S. output caps prices (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
OIL PRICES TURN POSITIVE; TRADERS CITE PROFIT TAKING AFTER NEAR-WEEK LONG SELLOFF
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Valero Energy Corp on Tuesday signaled that record high costs to comply with the U.S. renewable fuels program will continue this year, after the oil refiner was hit with a ballooning tab for the program in 2016.
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent on a bet that crude prices have stabilized, but posted its lowest quarterly profit since 1999 as it took a $2 billion charge from the purchase of natural gas producer XTO Energy.