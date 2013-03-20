* Shell's revised trading terms move into line with Platts
* Effort aimed at bolstering Brent oil benchmark
* No immediate comment from BP which backed Shell plans
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, March 20 Royal Dutch Shell has
endorsed changes announced by oil pricing agency Platts to the
way it assesses the Brent crude oil market, avoiding a split
which could have weakened the benchmark used to set oil prices
globally.
Brent, based on four types of North Sea crude, sets the
price of billions of dollars of daily oil trade. Since these
crudes are in dwindling supply, critics say the smaller market
is prone to manipulation and can lead to higher global prices.
Shell and Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill, had put
forward different reform proposals and the prospect of rival
standards led to concern about a split in liquidity which would
damage the Brent benchmark rather than fix it.
With effect from Wednesday, Shell updated its "SUKO 90"
terms and conditions for Brent oil trading to bring them into
line with plans unveiled on Friday by Platts, which provides
clients with energy price benchmarks.
"Shell has further updated its SUKO 90 terms and conditions
to reflect the consensus reached in the market since we
published our proposed changes on 8 February 2013," Shell said
in an emailed statement.
BP Plc, which had backed the Shell proposals, and Platts
could not immediately be reached for comment. However, North Sea
traders had expected the market to adopt the Platts proposals.
"My reading is we're now fully aligned," said a person close to
the process.
QUALITY PREMIUMS
The Brent reform arises as the efficiency and transparency
of a wide range of other benchmarks in financial and commodity
markets have come under the spotlight.
In oil, part of the problem is that traders most often
deliver the cheapest and lowest quality of the four crude
streams into the Brent-Forties-Oseberg-Ekofisk (BFOE) forward
contracts that help establish the price of dated Brent, which is
used to price oil around the world.
Platts on Friday said it would apply quality premiums for
Oseberg and Ekofisk crude delivered into BFOE
contracts from June 2013. The buyer will pay the premium to the
seller.
The tweak, it is hoped, will offer an incentive for more
deliveries of bettter-quality Oseberg and Ekofisk into BFOE
contracts, effectively increasing the supply of oil underpinning
the market. At present, Forties most often tends to be delivered
as it is of lower quality and usually the cheapest.
Shell, the custodian of the SUKO 90 terms which govern
trading of BFOE contracts, speeded up industry talks on addding
quality premiums with its Feb. 8 revision to the contract terms.
Platts responded with its own proposals on Feb. 18 and consulted
the industry for the next four weeks before announcing its
changes on Friday.
Until Shell's latest changes to SUKO 90, Platts and Shell
differed on issues including the size of the premium to apply to
Oseberg crude, whether to apply one to Brent crude and how much
past price data to use in calculating the premium.
Both now set quality premiums for Oseberg at 50 percent,
draw on two months of price data weighed in the same way and -
as Platts had proposed - do not apply a premium to Brent.
Forward BFOE and dated Brent underpin Brent crude futures
, increasingly seen as the standard global price of oil.
Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters news, competes
with Platts in providing news and information to the oil market.