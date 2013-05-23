May 23 A commodities trader has sued BP Plc , Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Statoil in the United States, accusing them of colluding to fix prices in North Sea Brent crude oil.

Prime International Trading Ltd, in a proposed class-action lawsuit filed in White Plains, New York, accused the oil companies of misreporting prices of trades in the North Sea benchmark, which sets the price of about 70 percent of the world's oil.

The lawsuit comes on the heels of a European Commission probe into potential market abuse involving the reporting of false prices to price-setting agency Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill. Authorities last week raided the London bureau of Platts and the offices of the three oil majors named in the lawsuit.