May 23 A commodities trader has sued BP Plc
, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Statoil in
the United States, accusing them of colluding to fix prices in
North Sea Brent crude oil.
Prime International Trading Ltd, in a proposed class-action
lawsuit filed in White Plains, New York, accused the oil
companies of misreporting prices of trades in the North Sea
benchmark, which sets the price of about 70 percent of the
world's oil.
The lawsuit comes on the heels of a European Commission
probe into potential market abuse involving the reporting of
false prices to price-setting agency Platts, a unit of
McGraw-Hill. Authorities last week raided the London
bureau of Platts and the offices of the three oil majors named
in the lawsuit.