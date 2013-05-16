* Investigators at Platts in London for third day
* Raid the price of being relevant, Platts boss told staff
* Platts vetting procedure for price contributions in focus
* Platts still operating business as usual
By Peg Mackey
LONDON, May 16 European anti-trust investigators
searched the offices of price agency Platts and at least one
major oil company for a third day on Thursday, hunting for
evidence of possible price manipulation on oil markets,
witnesses said.
Authorities raided the London bureau of Platts in Canary
Wharf and the offices of Statoil, Royal Dutch Shell
and BP on Tuesday in the biggest trading probe
since the Libor scandal.
At issue is whether there was collusion to distort prices of
crude, refined oil products and ethanol traded during the Platts
market-on-close (MOC) system - a daily half-hour "window" in
which it sets prices.
With attention focused on the role of Platts in setting oil
price benchmarks, the publisher - a unit of McGraw-Hill
- is in lockdown during the European Commission's inspection,
say sources familiar with the company.
A team of inspectors is gathering evidence from laptops, the
witnesses said.
"We are all in the dark about it. The investigators will
likely be here all week," said one member of Platts staff.
"We have all been told explicitly not to speak to anyone about
it."
Platts continues to operate business as normal, traders
said.
As investigators raided the office, reporters were told by
Platts management to cooperate. Editorial director Dan Tanz
stood up to say it was the "price of being relevant".
A spokeswoman for Platts did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office said it had not yet decided
whether to "accept this matter as a criminal investigation".
"Subject to discussions with other agencies, it is likely
that the SFO could be the appropriate authority to investigate
allegations of price fixing," the SFO said in a statement.
The European Commission also is examining whether companies
were prevented from taking part in the price assessment process.
A Hungarian ethanol producer on Wednesday was the first
company to identify itself as having complained to the European
Commission about a Platts procedure that vets companies before
they are permitted to participate in its price setting
mechanism.
Pannonia Ethanol said it approached Platts last spring to
gain access to contribute to the market-on-close window.
It said Platts refused to give the company access, citing
"editorial discretion".
Platts said its established procedure was to vet new
participants and had followed the process with Pannonia Ethanol.
Commission inspectors are also continuing their search at
the offices of Norwegian Statoil.
"As far as I know, the inspectors are still at our office,"
said Statoil spokesman Jannik Lindbaek. "When they came they
said that they would spend some days."
BP and Shell said they were still cooperating with the
European authorities.
London is home to some of the biggest trading desks in the
oil business. Following the Libor scandal, in which banks have
admitted trying to manipulate interest rates, Britain approved
legislation making a criminal offence of false or misleading
statements in relation to the setting of financial benchmarks.
Britain would be unable to use that law to act against any
oil companies found guilty of price manipulation because the law
does not include energy benchmarks and punishment would not be
doled out retrospectively, the prime minister's office said on
Thursday.
That leaves the European Commission, which can impose large
fines, as the most likely source of any sanctions.
with Platts in providing news and information to the oil market.