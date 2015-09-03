Sept 3 As U.S. oil prices hover near six year
lows, hedging positions by shale producers will be increasingly
important to understand which companies will be most affected by
the price slump.
According to a Reuters analysis of regulatory disclosures by
the largest 30 shale producers, more than half of them did not
expand their hedges during the three months ended June, when
prices rallied to a year-to-date high near $62 a
barrel.
The following is a list of the producers examined and how
much hedged volume they had on their books outstanding at the
end of the first and second quarter of 2015.
U.S. shale producer Q2 2015 Volume as Q1 2015 Volume as
of June 30 (in of March 31 (in
barrels) barrels)
Anadarko Petroleum Corp 10,248,000 0
Apache Corp 0 0
Cabot Oil & Gas Corp 0 0
Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc 4,990,140 7,943,672
Chesapeake Energy Corp 9,600,000 11,700,000
Concho Resources Inc 29,700,000 25,669,000
Continental Resources 0 0
Inc
Denbury Resources 173,500 202,000
Devon Energy Corp 27,232,000 37,934,050
Diamondback Energy Inc 1,931,000 2,871,000
EOG Resources Inc 1,840,000 6,117,000
Halcon Resources Corp 16,312,750 16,139,760
Hess Corp 18,530,000 15,300,000
Laredo Petroleum Inc 13,543,560 15,275,940
Marathon Oil Corp 11,196,000 6,875,000
Newfield Energy Co 31,982,000 36,477,000
Noble Energy Inc 25,510,000 30,689,000
Northern Oil & Gas Inc 3,780,000 3,870,000
Oasis Petroleum Inc 8,120,000 5,856,000
Occidental Petroleum 0 0
Corp
Penn Virginia Corp 4,220,000 4,671,000
Pioneer Natural 60,111,124 53,393,000
Resources Co
QEP Resources Inc 8,700,000 8,000,000
Range Resources Corp 3,168,000 3,666,525
Sanchez Energy Corp 9,164,000 6,412,000
Sandridge Energy 8,718,000 11,178,000
SM Energy 9,736,000 12,084,000
Unit Corp 552,000 275,000
Whiting Petroleum Corp 34,286,370 34,131,960
WPX Energy Inc 12,188,000 10,485,975
**Companies disclosed hedges in both outright barrels and
barrels per day. All figures were converted into barrels by
calculating days left in the calendar year.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)