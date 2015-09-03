Sept 3 As U.S. oil prices hover near six year lows, hedging positions by shale producers will be increasingly important to understand which companies will be most affected by the price slump. According to a Reuters analysis of regulatory disclosures by the largest 30 shale producers, more than half of them did not expand their hedges during the three months ended June, when prices rallied to a year-to-date high near $62 a barrel. The following is a list of the producers examined and how much hedged volume they had on their books outstanding at the end of the first and second quarter of 2015. U.S. shale producer Q2 2015 Volume as Q1 2015 Volume as of June 30 (in of March 31 (in barrels) barrels) Anadarko Petroleum Corp 10,248,000 0 Apache Corp 0 0 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp 0 0 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc 4,990,140 7,943,672 Chesapeake Energy Corp 9,600,000 11,700,000 Concho Resources Inc 29,700,000 25,669,000 Continental Resources 0 0 Inc Denbury Resources 173,500 202,000 Devon Energy Corp 27,232,000 37,934,050 Diamondback Energy Inc 1,931,000 2,871,000 EOG Resources Inc 1,840,000 6,117,000 Halcon Resources Corp 16,312,750 16,139,760 Hess Corp 18,530,000 15,300,000 Laredo Petroleum Inc 13,543,560 15,275,940 Marathon Oil Corp 11,196,000 6,875,000 Newfield Energy Co 31,982,000 36,477,000 Noble Energy Inc 25,510,000 30,689,000 Northern Oil & Gas Inc 3,780,000 3,870,000 Oasis Petroleum Inc 8,120,000 5,856,000 Occidental Petroleum 0 0 Corp Penn Virginia Corp 4,220,000 4,671,000 Pioneer Natural 60,111,124 53,393,000 Resources Co QEP Resources Inc 8,700,000 8,000,000 Range Resources Corp 3,168,000 3,666,525 Sanchez Energy Corp 9,164,000 6,412,000 Sandridge Energy 8,718,000 11,178,000 SM Energy 9,736,000 12,084,000 Unit Corp 552,000 275,000 Whiting Petroleum Corp 34,286,370 34,131,960 WPX Energy Inc 12,188,000 10,485,975 **Companies disclosed hedges in both outright barrels and barrels per day. All figures were converted into barrels by calculating days left in the calendar year. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)