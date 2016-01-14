* Total $380 billion of projects deferred since 2014 -
WoodMac
* Oil prices down 70 pct since 2014, forcing firms to slash
costs
* Some 2.9 million bpd in production delayed to next decade
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 14 Oil and gas projects worth
$380 billion have been postponed or cancelled since 2014 as
firms slash costs to survive the oil price crash, including $170
billion of projects planned between 2016 and 2020, energy
consultancy Wood Mackenzie said.
Crude oil prices have fallen by 70 percent since
mid-2014 to just over $30 per barrel as soaring global
production leaves hundreds of thousands of barrels a day without
a buyer, while demand - especially in once-booming Asia - is
slowing markedly.
Oil and gas firms were being forced into survival mode as
oil prices fell to levels last seen in 2004, Wood Mackenzie
(WoodMac) said in a report on Thursday.
"The impact of lower oil prices on company plans has been
brutal. What began in late-2014 as a haircut to discretionary
spend on exploration and pre-development projects has become a
full surgical operation to cut out all non-essential operational
and capital expenditure," said Angus Rodger, WoodMac's principal
upstream analyst.
The report comes the same week as Barclays bank said global
oil and gas companies planned to cut spending on exploration and
production by as much as 20 percent in 2016.
WoodMac said a total of 68 major projects with combined
reserves of around 27 billion barrels of oil equivalent had been
deferred since 2014, with $170 billion of cuts falling between
2016 and 2020.
In terms of production, a total 2.9 million barrels per day
(bpd) of liquids production would be deferred into next decade,
more than OPEC-member Venezuela produces, it said.
"Against a backdrop of overwhelming corporate pressure to
free-up capital and reduce future spend - to the detriment of
production growth - there is considerable scope for this wall of
output to get pushed back further if prices do not recover
and/or costs do not fall enough," the report said.
The average break-even cost for delayed new projects was $62
per barrels of oil equivalent, WoodMac said, adding that
deepwater projects had been hit hardest.
These accounted for over half of the total "as companies are
forced to rework projects with high breakevens, large capital
requirements and high costs."
