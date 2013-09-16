NEW YORK, Sept 16 Anadarko Petroleum Corp shut 600 wells in the Wattenberg field in Colorado due to floods.

The Wattenberg field is part of the Niobrara shale formation that is located north and east of Denver in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, according to the company website.

Colorado produced 160,000 barrels-per-day in the first six months of this year, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.