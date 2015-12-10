(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 10 The first response of commodity
producers to a drop in prices is normally to increase production
- ensuring price falls become deeper and more prolonged.
Producers attempt to make up in volume what they have lost
in prices. But what might be rational for one is disastrous
collectively.
Cuba's top trade negotiator warned a conference as long ago
as 1946:
"We know from experience that sometimes a reduction in
prices not only does not bring a reduction in production, but as
a matter of fact stimulates production, because farmers try to
make up by a larger volume in production the decrease in income
resulting from the fall in prices."
He was speaking about sugar, but the same response has been
true for other commodities, including petroleum.
In 2015, most oil producers have responded to the slump in
prices by raising output, ensuring the market remains flooded
and postponing the anticipated rebalancing of supply and demand.
Russia, Saudi Arabia and Iraq have all increased production
in 2015. Iran hopes to follow in 2016 once sanctions are lifted.
Combined output from nine of the world's largest oil and gas
companies rose by 8 percent in the first nine months of 2015.
Output from U.S. waters in the Gulf of Mexico was almost 19
percent higher in September 2015 than the same month a year
earlier, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
Oil companies have said the Gulf of Mexico remains an
attractive prospect even at low prices and they intend to
continue increasing production there.
Even in the major shale-producing areas of the United
States, production is not falling as fast as had been predicted.
Companies have sought to maintain production volumes even as
they slash costs.
North Dakota's oil output is down only 5 percent from the
peak and has been surprisingly stable in recent months.
Bakken producers even accelerated output and sales in
October ahead of an OPEC meeting they feared would result in
even lower prices, the state's chief regulator told reporters on
Dec. 9.
In Texas, output from the Permian Basin, one of the oldest
oil-producing areas in the country with particularly attractive
geology, is still increasing.
INVESTMENT REDIRECTED
Some of the increase in worldwide production is the lagged
effect of decisions taken to expand when prices were still high.
New fields given the go-ahead between 2012 and 2014 are only now
coming onstream.
But some of the growth is coming from a deliberate strategy
to maximise production from existing fields even as spending on
exploration programmes and new field developments are cut back.
Britain's North Sea oil and gas producers have managed to
raise output this year by reducing the number of field outages.
The new mantra for North Sea operators is to do more with less.
Russia and Iraq have ramped up output from existing assets
in 2015 even as they have cut spending on new fields scheduled
for development in 2016 and beyond.
In effect, oil and gas producers are sweating existing
assets harder to maximise production in 2015 and 2016 even as
they cut back on investment needed to maintain and increase
production in 2017 and beyond.
Capex is being redirected towards projects which increase
short-term output and away from projects with a longer-term
focus.
Around the world "nearly 5 million barrels per day of
projects have already been deferred or cancelled," Prince
Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's vice minister of petroleum
and mineral resources, has warned.
"Beyond 2016, the fall in non-OPEC supply is likely to
accelerate, as the cancellation and postponement of projects
will start feeding through into future supplies," he said at a
conference in Doha in November.
In theory, this creates an even more exaggerated production
and price profile, with prices falling further in 2015 and 2016,
then rebounding faster and higher in 2017 and 2018.
But there are reasons to be very cautious about both the
predicted decline in production and rebound in prices as a
result of spending cuts.
RESETTING THE COST BASE
In the second half of the 1980s and throughout the 1990s
there were repeated predictions that low prices would soon lead
to a sharp drop in non-OPEC output and a rebound in prices,
which failed to materialise.
OPEC's former secretary-general, Ali Jaidah, told the Oxford
Energy Seminar in 1988:
"We hear senior managers of oil companies haranguing OPEC,
preaching to the organization that the state of the oil world,
however depressed, will undoubtedly improve in the next few
years.
"They seem to say - please remain strong and confident, we
are going through a difficult period just now, but the wheels of
fortune are bound to turn in your favour soon.
"I just cannot understand how this low price can sustain
investment in high-cost oil areas. Somebody, somewhere must be
losing his shirt."
In practice, the international oil companies learned to
survive and even grow at prices which had previously be
considered unsustainable.
"Oil companies are accepting that they can't count on higher
prices to stimulate the currently low global drilling pace,"
Petroleum Intelligence Week reported in April 1988.
Instead, the international oil companies learned how to find
and produce more while spending less money through innovations
like three-dimensional seismic surveys and deviated drilling.
Production from areas like the North Sea, which had been
dismissed as high-cost, continued to increase as operators
learned to do more with less.
The entire cost base of the industry was reset downwards
through an intense focus on standardising operations and
squeezing costs as well as cutting wages and staffing.
At the same time OPEC producers Iran and Iraq constantly
tried to increase output to raise revenues amid stagnating
prices.
OPEC spent much of the late 1980s and 1990s struggling to
balance the market in the face of continued growth in non-OPEC
production and pressure for output increases from revenue-hungry
members within its own ranks.
There was no sustained recovery in real prices until
1999/2000, almost 15 years after prices crashed in 1985/1986 (tmsnrt.rs/1Z0NkGH).
LESSONS FROM HISTORY
There are important differences between the price collapse
in the 1980s and the current slump, principally the large amount
of excess production capacity inherited from the early 1980s
which is not present this time around.
Saudi Arabia's vice minister of petroleum warned his
audience: "One fundamental flaw in the current narrative is the
tendency to compare the current price fall with that of the mid
1980s. But this comparison is simply misguided. Market
conditions now are fundamentally different from what they were
then.
"In 1985, global oil consumption stood at just over 59
million barrels per day and the available spare capacity was at
a historical level of over 10 million b/d ... In 2015, oil
consumption is estimated to reach 94 million barrels per day,
while usable spare capacity, mainly held in Saudi Arabia, is
estimated at 2 million barrels per day."
But there are also important similarities, including the
ambitions of Russia, Iran and Iraq to continue increasing
production even at low prices; efforts of the major
international oil companies to sustain production and reset
their cost base; and the unexpected resilience of non-OPEC
production so far in the face of a large price shock.
In the 1980s, countries and companies were repeatedly
surprised by the market's failure to recover, which should be a
warning to treat the predicted fall in output and recovery in
prices in 2017 and 2018 with great caution.
(Editing by David Evans)