Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
Sept 12 Oil production in North Dakota hit another record high above 674,000 barrels per day in July as oil companies successfully tapped the region's shale bounty, data from the state's Industrial Commission showed on Wednesday.
Oil output in the Bakken, Sanish and Three Forks prospects also rose, to a record high just under 610,000 bpd in that month, the data showed. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.