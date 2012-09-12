Sept 12 Oil production in North Dakota hit another record high above 674,000 barrels per day in July as oil companies successfully tapped the region's shale bounty, data from the state's Industrial Commission showed on Wednesday.

Oil output in the Bakken, Sanish and Three Forks prospects also rose, to a record high just under 610,000 bpd in that month, the data showed. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)