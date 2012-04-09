SINGAPORE, April 9 Asia may see buying interest
for naphtha picking up this week, with a cracker in South Korea
scheduled to resume production following more than a month of
maintenance.
Optimism also surrounds sellers in the fuel oil market as
premiums are likely to stay supported by lower supplies, but
demand for distillates is seen weak.
* NAPHTHA DEMAND COULD IMPROVE
- Naphtha demand may see some improvement this week as South
Korean buyers are expected to start seeking second-half May
cargoes following a week of muted interest due to high offers.
- That depressed crack spreads last week, which ended on
Friday at $142.08 a tonne, or about 4 percent lower on the week.
- Honam Petrochemical is restarting its cracker in Yeosu
following maintenance and expansion works to boost capacity to 1
million tonnes per year (tpy) from 750,000 tpy.
- It has already came forward with a tender seeking
second-half May naphtha.
- Taiwan's CPC suffered a setback as it had to shut its
500,000 tpy No. 5 cracker on Friday after a fire had damaged a
pipeline, but traders said the loss in demand would be offset by
lower volumes of European naphtha coming to Asia next month.
* MIDDLE DISTILLATES SEEN WEAK
- Middle distillates demand is seen weak as high prices
caused by strong crude have driven buyers away.
- Although demand from Vietnam was healthy, buying interest
was weak from Indonesia, one of Asia's top buyers of diesel,
trader said. Indonesia is a much bigger market than Vietnam, and
so its sluggish demand is hitting the market, they said.
- European demand for Asian distillates barrels was equally
lacklustre.
* FUEL OIL TO STAY FIRM
- Fuel oil is expected to remain supported by lower supplies
in April, with its refining margin discount narrowing to around
$6 a tonne on Monday at midday.
- Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks fell 1.35 million
barrels to 22.087 million barrels for the week ended April 4,
with arbitrage arrivals from the West just a third of March's
average of around 850,000 tonnes.
- Chinese trader Brightoil has also been seen supporting the
market, picking up significant volumes in both the swaps and
spot physical markets in the past two weeks.
PRODUCT Apr-06 Mar-30 CHNG
NAPHTHA (D/B) 116.36 116.64 -0.28
GASOLINE 92 UNL (D/B) 135.01 134.80 +0.21
JET/KEROSENE (D/B) 135.06 135.60 -0.54
GAS OIL 0.5% S (D/B) 135.09 135.26 -0.17
LSWR FOB INDONESIA (D/B) 87.10 86.61 +0.49
FUEL OIL (180 CST) (D/T) 742.15 741.85 +0.30
FUEL OIL (380 CST) (D/T) 731.90 728.65 +3.25
GASOLINE 92 UNL-NAPHTHA (D/B) 18.65 18.16 +0.49
JET/KEROSENE-GASOIL (D/B) -0.03 0.34 -0.37
FUEL OIL 180CST-380CST (D/T) 10.25 13.20 -2.95
GAS OIL-FUEL OIL 180 CST (D/B) 20.91 21.13 -0.22
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Jasmin Choo, editing by Jane
Baird)