SINGAPORE, April 9 Asia may see buying interest for naphtha picking up this week, with a cracker in South Korea scheduled to resume production following more than a month of maintenance.

Optimism also surrounds sellers in the fuel oil market as premiums are likely to stay supported by lower supplies, but demand for distillates is seen weak.

* NAPHTHA DEMAND COULD IMPROVE

- Naphtha demand may see some improvement this week as South Korean buyers are expected to start seeking second-half May cargoes following a week of muted interest due to high offers.

- That depressed crack spreads last week, which ended on Friday at $142.08 a tonne, or about 4 percent lower on the week.

- Honam Petrochemical is restarting its cracker in Yeosu following maintenance and expansion works to boost capacity to 1 million tonnes per year (tpy) from 750,000 tpy.

- It has already came forward with a tender seeking second-half May naphtha.

- Taiwan's CPC suffered a setback as it had to shut its 500,000 tpy No. 5 cracker on Friday after a fire had damaged a pipeline, but traders said the loss in demand would be offset by lower volumes of European naphtha coming to Asia next month.

* MIDDLE DISTILLATES SEEN WEAK

- Middle distillates demand is seen weak as high prices caused by strong crude have driven buyers away.

- Although demand from Vietnam was healthy, buying interest was weak from Indonesia, one of Asia's top buyers of diesel, trader said. Indonesia is a much bigger market than Vietnam, and so its sluggish demand is hitting the market, they said.

- European demand for Asian distillates barrels was equally lacklustre.

* FUEL OIL TO STAY FIRM

- Fuel oil is expected to remain supported by lower supplies in April, with its refining margin discount narrowing to around $6 a tonne on Monday at midday.

- Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks fell 1.35 million barrels to 22.087 million barrels for the week ended April 4, with arbitrage arrivals from the West just a third of March's average of around 850,000 tonnes.

- Chinese trader Brightoil has also been seen supporting the market, picking up significant volumes in both the swaps and spot physical markets in the past two weeks. PRODUCT Apr-06 Mar-30 CHNG NAPHTHA (D/B) 116.36 116.64 -0.28 GASOLINE 92 UNL (D/B) 135.01 134.80 +0.21 JET/KEROSENE (D/B) 135.06 135.60 -0.54 GAS OIL 0.5% S (D/B) 135.09 135.26 -0.17 LSWR FOB INDONESIA (D/B) 87.10 86.61 +0.49 FUEL OIL (180 CST) (D/T) 742.15 741.85 +0.30 FUEL OIL (380 CST) (D/T) 731.90 728.65 +3.25 GASOLINE 92 UNL-NAPHTHA (D/B) 18.65 18.16 +0.49 JET/KEROSENE-GASOIL (D/B) -0.03 0.34 -0.37 FUEL OIL 180CST-380CST (D/T) 10.25 13.20 -2.95 GAS OIL-FUEL OIL 180 CST (D/B) 20.91 21.13 -0.22

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Jasmin Choo, editing by Jane Baird)