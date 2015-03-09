MANAMA, March 9 The steep fall in energy prices
will hit investment in oil and gas projects worldwide and the
industry may cancel about $1 trillion of planned projects
globally in the next couple of years, a senior Saudi Aramco
executive said on Monday.
"Challenges during down cycles are more complicated today
than before...At this moment the global industry is poised to
potentially cancel about $1 trillion in capital funding," Amin
Nasser, senior vice president for upstream operations at the
Saudi oil giant, told a conference in Bahrain.
Speaking to reporters later, Nasser said the $1 trillion
figure included projects that might merely be delayed, not just
those that could be cancelled outright.
"What we've heard from the industry is that there is $1
trillion of planned projects that will be dropped or deferred
over the next couple of years because of what's happening," he
said, without elaborating on the source of that estimate.
Since last June, the Brent oil price has collapsed
from $115 a barrel to around $60 because of a supply glut
fuelled by a sharp rise in U.S. shale oil production, as well as
weaker global demand.
The decline has left some smaller oil producing countries
reeling and forced a number of oil companies to slash investment
budgets.
Aramco itself has put on hold its deepwater oil and gas
exploration and drilling activities in the Red Sea and suspended
plans to build a $2 billion clean fuels plant at its largest oil
refinery in Ras Tanura, industry sources told Reuters.
The company's chief executive Khalid al-Falih said in
January that Aramco would renegotiate some contracts and
postpone some projects because of cheap oil.
