By Yeganeh Torbati
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 4 Oklahoma regulators are
imposing new restrictions on energy companies injecting
wastewater underground, in the latest effort to stem a sharp
increase in earthquakes.
The new rules, announced by the Oklahoma Corporation
Commission on Monday evening, require operators in parts of two
Oklahoma counties to reduce the amount of saltwater they inject
underground by 38 percent from current levels in the next 60
days. The reduction will bring injected volumes to about 2.4
million barrels below those in 2012, when the most dramatic
spike in the area earthquakes began.
The restrictions affect 23 wells run by 12 operators. The
operators are mostly small companies, but one of the wells is
run by Devon Energy Corp of Oklahoma City. The state has
about 3,500 saltwater disposal wells.
Oklahoma and several other central U.S. states have
experienced a big increase in earthquakes since 2009. Scientists
attribute this to increased underground injection since then of
briny wastewater, a byproduct of booming oil and gas production.
Noticeable quakes, above magnitude 3.0, now strike Oklahoma
at a rate of two per day or more, compared with two or so per
year before 2009.
The earthquakes are not related to the drilling technique of
hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking." Instead, researchers say,
they stem from the underground re-injection of saltwater that
occurs naturally in oil and gas formations.
After three quakes of magnitude 4.0 or higher struck the
state in a single day last month, the commission required
operators of more wells to prove they are not injecting water
below the state's deepest rock formation, a practice believed to
be particularly dangerous.
Monday's move goes beyond past restrictions by capping the
amount of water operators in certain areas can inject at any
depth. Many of Oklahoma's most active oil and gas fields have
high amounts of naturally occurring water, and a reduction in
the amount of water that can be injected could mean lower
production of oil and gas.
Kansas, which has also had a spike in quakes, undertook a
similar move in March.
"There was a time when the scientific, legal, policy and
other concerns related to this issue had to first be carefully
researched and debated in order to provide a valid framework for
such action," Dana Murphy, who sits on the commission, said in a
statement on Monday. "That time is over."
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)