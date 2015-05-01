Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
NEW YORK May 1 The U.S. and Canada rolled out new oil railcar standards on Friday that require a new car design to be phased in and introduce more stringent speed limits and enhanced braking for tank cars to reduce damage in derailments.
Under the regulations, tank cars built after Oct. 1 must have thicker hulls, full-height headshields, thermal protection, and improved pressure valves. Existing tank cars must be retrofitted with these components.
The rule requires replacing tank cars known as DOT-111 for crude by rail within three years.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.