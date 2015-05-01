NEW YORK May 1 U.S. and Canadian officials released new rules Friday that will govern how crude oil and other highly flammable liquids are carried along railways.

Here is a summary of the new regulations.

- Tank cars built after Oct. 2015 must have thicker hulls, full-height headshields, thermal protection and improved pressure valves.

- New train cars knows as DOT 117 will replace older DOT 111 models within three years, CPC-1232 models within five years.

- Trains carrying crude and other highly flammable products cannot exceed 50 mph in all areas. Tank cars not meeting the enhanced tank car standards are restricted to operating at a 40 mph speed restriction in high-threat urban areas.

- Require Electronically-controlled pneumatic braking systems as early as 2021 for large crude trains. Trains meeting the definition of a "high-hazard flammable unit train," or a single train with 70 or more tank cars loaded with Class 3 flammable liquids with at least one tank car with Packing Group I materials, must be operated with the braking system by January 1, 2021.

- Railroads operating crude trains, along with other highly flammable products, must perform a routing analysis that considers at least 27 safety and security factors, including track type, class, track grade and maintenance schedule.

For full regulations see: 1.usa.gov/1c2ryQ3

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Andrew Hay)