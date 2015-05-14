(Corrects to show API sought to bar some provisions in rule,
not the whole rule, paragraph 5)
WASHINGTON May 12 A U.S. oil industry group has
launched a legal challenge to federal rules aimed at tightening
safety standards in oil-by-train transport, the New York Times
reported on Tuesday.
The American Petroleum Institute on Monday petitioned the
U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to block
important provisions of the rules presented earlier this month
by Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, the newspaper said.
The United States and Canada announced on May 1 long-awaited
safety rules for trains carrying oil, as regulators seek to
reduce risks after a series of explosive accidents that
accompanied a surge in crude-by-rail shipments.
The rules call for a rapid phase-out of older tank cars
considered unsafe during derailments, and are more aggressive
than even some of the toughest proposals yet put forward.
The petition filed on Monday seeks to bar some provisions in
a rule requiring older tank cars to be fitted with new safety
features, and that such cars be fitted with new electronic
braking systems or face operating limits.
The rail and energy sectors have already expressed concern
that the required speed of the phase-outs is not feasible and
the potentially billions of dollars in costs will be too high
for the small safety improvements they deliver.
The tougher standards came nearly two years after a train
carrying crude oil came off the rails in the Canadian town of
Lac Megantic, Quebec, in July 2013, exploding and killing 47
people. Since then, a series of fiery accidents involving crude
trains has occurred in rural areas across North America.
The new regulations are expected to cost an estimated $2.5
billion to implement over the next two decades, two-thirds of
that to retrofit or retire existing tank cars, according to
estimates contained in the rules. The benefits could range from
$912 million to $2.9 billion, according to the estimates.
Charles Drevna, president of the American Fuel &
Petrochemical Manufacturers, a leading voice for the refining
industry, has said a five-year phase-out of existing tank cars,
a timetable endorsed by the U.S. National Transportation Safety
Board, was unrealistic.
