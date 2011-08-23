Aug 23 Several U.S. railroad terminals to
handle crude oil loading and delivery are planned for
construction as shippers turn to trains to move barrels into
markets where they fetch higher prices.
More Canadian and North Dakota oil production has been
heading to the landlocked delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, in
pipelines that cannot deliver the crude further south. That has
helped to create huge price spreads between light crude in
North Dakota and along the Gulf Coast, of up to $35 a barrel.
Flexible railroad routes allow oil cargoes to move to
destinations such as St. James, Louisiana where crude fetches
the coastal premium, avoiding a glut at Cushing.
Following is a factbox on planned crude-by-rail terminals
in the United States:
COMPANY: U.S. Development Group (Texas)
PROJECT: St. James, Louisiana terminal; a delivery hub for
coastal U.S. crudes
COMPLETION DATE: October 2011
CAPACITY: Expansion to 130,000 barrels per day (bpd)
CURRENT OPERATIONS: Existing terminal receives 65,000 bpd
in unit trains, mostly from Bakken Shale, North Dakota. Firm
operates in a commercial partnership with U.S. oil logistics
company Plains All American (PAA.N)
COMPANY: U.S. Development Group
PROJECT: New crude-by-rail terminals
COMPLETION DATE: As early as 2012
LOCATION: South Texas, East Coast, West Coast, others
CAPACITY: Unit train terminals to handle 65,000 bpd each
DETAILS: Firm said in June it could build up to five new
unit train terminals around the country by 2013, to receive
crude from Bakken, Texas's Eagle Ford, and Niobrara in Colorado
and Wyoming, as well as Canadian crude
COMPANY: EOG Resources (EOG.N) and NuStar (NS.N) (Texas)
PROJECT: Expand existing terminal to receive unit trains
COMPLETION DATE: First quarter of 2012
LOCATION: St. James
CAPACITY: To receive 70,000 bpd
CURRENT OPERATIONS/DETAILS: Firms said this month they
would join forces to expand Nustar's crude-by-rail terminal in
St. James, which receives around 20,000 bpd. EOG, a major
Bakken oil producer, already operates unit train terminals in
Bakken and Stroud, Oklahoma
COMPANY: Savage Cos. (Utah)
PROJECT: Texas unit train receiving terminal
COMPLETION DATE: Second half of 2011
LOCATION: Port Arthur, Texas
CAPACITY: 60,000 bpd
CURRENT OPERATIONS/DETAILS: Utah-based logistics firm plans
to build Texas crude-by-rail receiving terminal that may take
Canadian or Bakken crude. Savage is also building a unit train
terminal in Bakken
COMPANIES: Various
PROJECT: Assorted rail projects to boost Bakken Shale crude
loading
COMPLETION DATE: 2012
LOCATION: Bakken Shale/Williston Basin (North Dakota,
Wyoming)
CAPACITY: Adding up to 370,000 bpd of loading capacity
CURRENT OPERATIONS/DETAILS: Expansion of Bakken
crude-by-rail terminals to bring loading capacity from the
current 130,000 bpd to 500,000 bpd. New York-based Hess (adding
130,000 bpd terminal), Oklahoma-based Musket Corp (adding
70,000 bpd terminal), Utah-based Savage (adding 90,000 bpd
terminal) and Texas-based Rangeland Energy (adding 80,000 bpd
terminal).
Rangeland has signed a deal with refiner Tesoro Corp
(TSO.N) to supply Bakken crude by rail to its Washington State
refinery beginning in 2012.
Savage says it is in talks with various refiners on the
East and West coasts for Bakken crude supply deals by
railroad.
(Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Dale Hudson)