Aug 23 Several U.S. railroad terminals to handle crude oil loading and delivery are planned for construction as shippers turn to trains to move barrels into markets where they fetch higher prices.

More Canadian and North Dakota oil production has been heading to the landlocked delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, in pipelines that cannot deliver the crude further south. That has helped to create huge price spreads between light crude in North Dakota and along the Gulf Coast, of up to $35 a barrel.

Flexible railroad routes allow oil cargoes to move to destinations such as St. James, Louisiana where crude fetches the coastal premium, avoiding a glut at Cushing.

For a related analysis, click on: [ID:nN1E77H0MR]

Following is a factbox on planned crude-by-rail terminals in the United States:

COMPANY: U.S. Development Group (Texas)

PROJECT: St. James, Louisiana terminal; a delivery hub for coastal U.S. crudes

COMPLETION DATE: October 2011

CAPACITY: Expansion to 130,000 barrels per day (bpd)

CURRENT OPERATIONS: Existing terminal receives 65,000 bpd in unit trains, mostly from Bakken Shale, North Dakota. Firm operates in a commercial partnership with U.S. oil logistics company Plains All American ( PAA.N )

COMPANY: U.S. Development Group

PROJECT: New crude-by-rail terminals

COMPLETION DATE: As early as 2012

LOCATION: South Texas, East Coast, West Coast, others

CAPACITY: Unit train terminals to handle 65,000 bpd each

DETAILS: Firm said in June it could build up to five new unit train terminals around the country by 2013, to receive crude from Bakken, Texas's Eagle Ford, and Niobrara in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as Canadian crude

COMPANY: EOG Resources ( EOG.N ) and NuStar ( NS.N ) (Texas)

PROJECT: Expand existing terminal to receive unit trains

COMPLETION DATE: First quarter of 2012

LOCATION: St. James

CAPACITY: To receive 70,000 bpd

CURRENT OPERATIONS/DETAILS: Firms said this month they would join forces to expand Nustar's crude-by-rail terminal in St. James, which receives around 20,000 bpd. EOG, a major Bakken oil producer, already operates unit train terminals in Bakken and Stroud, Oklahoma

COMPANY: Savage Cos. (Utah)

PROJECT: Texas unit train receiving terminal

COMPLETION DATE: Second half of 2011

LOCATION: Port Arthur, Texas

CAPACITY: 60,000 bpd

CURRENT OPERATIONS/DETAILS: Utah-based logistics firm plans to build Texas crude-by-rail receiving terminal that may take Canadian or Bakken crude. Savage is also building a unit train terminal in Bakken

COMPANIES: Various

PROJECT: Assorted rail projects to boost Bakken Shale crude loading

COMPLETION DATE: 2012

LOCATION: Bakken Shale/Williston Basin (North Dakota, Wyoming)

CAPACITY: Adding up to 370,000 bpd of loading capacity

CURRENT OPERATIONS/DETAILS: Expansion of Bakken crude-by-rail terminals to bring loading capacity from the current 130,000 bpd to 500,000 bpd. New York-based Hess (adding 130,000 bpd terminal), Oklahoma-based Musket Corp (adding 70,000 bpd terminal), Utah-based Savage (adding 90,000 bpd terminal) and Texas-based Rangeland Energy (adding 80,000 bpd terminal).

Rangeland has signed a deal with refiner Tesoro Corp ( TSO.N ) to supply Bakken crude by rail to its Washington State refinery beginning in 2012.

Savage says it is in talks with various refiners on the East and West coasts for Bakken crude supply deals by railroad. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Dale Hudson)