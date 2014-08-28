BOSTON Aug 28 Irving Oil's oil-by-rail terminal
in Saint John, New Brunswick, has seen increasing air quality
problems since it started up in 2012, undermining the company's
assurances to regulators the project would likely not impact the
environment, according to documents obtained by Reuters.
The case at Canada's largest oil-by-rail terminal could have
implications for the scores of other facilities planned across
North America to handle a surge in domestic crude output,
particularly those planned near urban areas.
New Brunswick's Department of the Environment approved the
145,000-barrel-per-day Saint John rail terminal project in June
2012 without requiring an environmental impact study after
Irving said it did not expect it to trigger new odors or
emissions and was just a variation on its existing marine
terminal facility on the same site, according to the documents
obtained through a Right to Information Act request.
But complaints from Saint John residents about smells from
the terminal have surged alongside an uptick in emissions of
volatile organic compounds, or VOCs - chemicals that can pose a
human health risk - with residents describing the odors as
powerful enough to "burn your eyes," according to the documents.
Irving has since scrambled to deal with the issue, testing
odors emanating from crudes of different origins, minimizing
venting from rail tankers, and hiring a company specialized in
odor reduction to assess the problem, according to company
emails obtained by Reuters.
The facility is among roughly 180 oil-by-rail terminals
operating in North America, with 50 more planned or under
construction. The rapid increase in rail transport of crude has
triggered worries about public safety, particularly after the
deadly derailment of an oil-laden train in Lac-Megantic, Quebec,
last year that was bound for Irving's terminal.
Worries about air quality from oil-by-rail terminals - which
unlike pipeline or marine terminals sometimes expose crude to
open air during unloading - have also been rising. Testing by
New York environmental officials this month in Albany, another
oil-by-rail hub, found emissions of harmful compounds too low to
be considered a public health concern, but the proximity of many
rail terminals to populated areas continues to raise the ire of
activists there and elsewhere.
Irving's rail project is located at Irving's East Saint John
terminal, at the edge of the eastern Canadian province's largest
city. The terminal has for decades been used to move petroleum
supplies by ship to serve the company's 300,000 bpd refinery,
and was refurbished to add four rail spurs.
During the first five months of 2014, Irving logged 21
complaints from residents about smells from the terminal, up
from four in 2013 and one in 2012, according to Irving filings
to the Department of the Environment. Most complaints were
traced to rail offloading operations, according to the
documents.
Residents described the odors as "horrendous" and "very
pungent rotten eggs," according to complaint files maintained by
the Department of Environment. One resident said she was
concerned about the impact of the fumes on her newborn child,
while another said those in his household had headaches.
Emissions of volatile organic compounds increased from the
terminal to 181 metric tons in 2013 from 156 metric tons in
2012, according to the documents. They remained sharply lower
than in 2011 before the installation of a vapor recovery unit,
however, according to the documents. No data was available for
2014.
A spokeswoman said the company was working to reduce odors
from its operations but did not give details. "We have a
longstanding tradition of working with our neighbors, and we
take their concerns very seriously," the spokeswoman, Samantha
Robinson, said.
Irving said this month that Paul Browning, the chief
executive officer it appointed last year, had left the company,
but did not provide a reason why. Irving Oil is owned by the
billionaire Irving family, which operates more than 100
businesses from forestry to shipbuilding in Canada.
UNEXPECTED PROBLEM
The Department of Environment has told residents that Irving
believes the odors "may be associated with a certain type of
crude which requires steaming" to unload railcars, according to
copies of department emails obtained by Reuters. Steaming the
superheats the crude inside railcars and helps it flow.
"In the short term, they will be using odor abatement and
optimized steaming procedures. In the long term, they will be
doing an odor study just around ESJ (East Saint John),"
Department of Environment Inspector Cathy Dubee wrote to a
resident in February.
A source familiar with Irving's operations said the air
quality issues worsened after it reduced imports of lighter,
more volatile crudes like that which exploded in Lac-Megantic,
in favor of heavier grades like Albertan Peace River Sour, which
is cheaper but thicker and has a stronger smell.
He said the company now uses a "closed hatch" system for
unloading trains, to ease odor problems. That process still
requires steaming but reduces the crude's exposure to open air.
Two residents living near the terminal told Reuters the odor
problems have subsided since May, "although some days can be
smelly," one added.
The air quality problems may have come as a surprise to the
company and regulators. In Irving's May 2012 application for
approval for the rail project, the company wrote to regulators
that additional "odor and VOC emissions are not expected based
on current experience."
An Irving executive wrote in an email to an environment
official a month earlier that he did "not see any obvious
requirement for an EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment)." The
official responded two hours later agreeing, according to a copy
of the email obtained by Reuters.
Gordon Dalzell, head of the Saint John Citizen's Coalition
for Clean Air, said his group was dismayed by the process.
"To plunk a new terminal like this, right in the middle of
city without full public review was not only disappointing but
neglectful," he said. "We're very disappointed. And now we're
paying the price with these odors."
An official at the Department of Environment did not respond
to requests for comment.
(Additional reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Douglas
Royalty)