LONDON Jan 15 There are likely to be credit
rating downgrades for oil producing countries if the price of
crude doesn't recover, rating firm Fitch said on Thursday.
"If oil prices fail to recover from current lows, it is
likely that there will be further ratings actions on
oil-producing countries," Ed Parker, one of Fitch's top
sovereign analysts said at a conference.
"What would it take for us to downgrade...Russia? It would
really be more of the same - if oil prices fail to recover from
current lows, if we see an even deeper and longer recession and
we see more financial sector turmoil," he added.
