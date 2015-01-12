(Adds two additional refinery disruptions)
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK Jan 12 Four key U.S. refineries were
recovering on Monday after three fires and cold weather
shuttered the plants over the weekend, incidents that may offer
a temporary bottom to oil product markets while piling more
pressure on crude prices.
Plants from Robinson, Illinois to Philadelphia reported
operational difficulties in the incidents that did not appear to
be linked.
Oil traders watched to see whether the facilities can stick
to rigorous start-up schedules that would have all four mostly
back online by the end of the week.
The timing of the three blazes and the fourth incident in
which a plant was shut due to cold temperatures will intensify
their impact on the market. Combined, the four plants account
for more than one-fifth of the total refining capacity for the
East Coast and Midwest regions known as Padds I and II.
Philadelphia Energy Solutions' (PES) 355,000-barrel-per-day
(bpd) refinery, the largest on the East Coast, plans to restart
by Tuesday after "cascading operational issues," including
several small fires and heavy flaring on Saturday, the company
said.
Husky Energy Inc's 155,000-bpd Lima, Ohio, plant
will be fully up and running by the end of the week, without its
25,000 bpd isocracker unit, which was hit by a fire, the company
said. An explosion and subsequent fire caused
extensive damage at the unit, according to sources.
Also, Marathon Petroleum Corp's Robinson, Illinois,
refinery plans to restart by Tuesday after a fire shuttered its
crude unit and vacuum distillation unit, a source said.
BP Plc was also restarting a 90,000-bpd crude
unit and reformer on Monday after freezing weather delayed
restart plans over the weekend, sources said. The largest crude
unit at the refinery, with a 240,000-bpd capacity briefly cut
back production over the weekend, and returned to normal service
Monday.
U.S. crude oil prices fell more than 4 percent, while
gasoline dipped some 3.7 percent and diesel nearly
3 percent. The impact was most apparent on gasoline and diesel
spreads between front- and second-month contracts, which spiked
as dealers anticipated less immediate fuel in New York harbor.
"The compounding effect from all these refinery incidents
this weekend should mean a relatively more supportive trading
environment for product markets to start the week," said Matt
Smith, an analyst at Schneider Electric in Louisville, Kentucky.
The incidents, the first extensive refinery outages in
months, could be a catalyst to boost a slumping oil products
market, according to analysts. In 2012, a fire at the Girard
Point section of the PES plant, which was shut over the weekend,
caused cash New York harbor price premiums to rise by several
cents as dealers anticipated a shortfall.
A source familiar with operations at the Lima facility said
the refinery had sufficient stockpiles of diesel and jet, but
gasoline tanks were only at 60 percent of full capacity.
UPSIDE LIMITED
For physical crude oil markets, the outages may add to
pressure that has been steadily building for months, reducing
one source of potential demand for West African crude, trading
at its weakest differentials since 2009 and knocking out a
significant buyer of Canadian synthetic crude.
Lima mostly processes light, sweet crude oil, according to
Husky's website. It mainly receives domestic crude, but has also
been running about 60,000 bpd of light, sweet crude imported
from Canada, according to U.S. government data. Reduced buying
could back more crude into Cushing, Oklahoma, where stocks have
already been rising quickly.
PES relies heavily on railed Bakken crude BAK- from North
Dakota and, when competitively priced, imported African crudes.
Some traders have indicated a recent narrowing of the U.S. crude
to Brent arbitrage and the threat of imports was deepening the
Bakken discount.
Meanwhile, Marathon's Robinson processes primarily domestic
oil and imported about 67,000 bpd of Canadian crude in October,
according to government data.
Whiting is among one of the largest consumers of Canadian
crude. The refinery is the seventh largest in the United States
and the largest outside of the Gulf Coast.
The impact on product markets may be muted by rising
inventories. U.S. gasoline and distillate fuel stocks staged
their biggest ever increase last week, rising by more than 19
million barrels, U.S. data showed.
A high run rate may also dampen market response. The
refinery utilization rate in the week ended Jan. 2 was 93.8
percent, the highest for this time of year since 2005.
