(Updates with potential delays on Lima restart)
By Jarrett Renshaw
PHILADELPHIA Jan 13 Three of the largest U.S.
oil refineries were working to restore operations on Tuesday
after a series of weekend glitches temporarily knocked out some
1 million barrels per day (bpd) of processing capacity in the
worse spate of outages in years.
A fourth plant, Husky Energy Inc's 155,000-bpd
Lima, Ohio, refinery, was not expected back online until the end
of the week after an explosion at its 25,000-bpd isocracker
unit, which sources have said was extensively damaged. People
familiar with the refinery said icy weather may further delay
the restart.
The disruptions, which included three fires on Saturday and
one shutdown late last week, affected about one-fifth of the
refining capacity in the eastern half of the United States,
fueling deeper losses in U.S. crude oil prices, but boosting
prompt gasoline and diesel prices in the New York harbor.
The East Coast experienced its coldest stretch of the winter
at the time. Cold weather can sometimes complicate operations at
high-pressure refinery units.
Philadelphia Energy Solutions' 335,000-bpd refinery, the
largest on the East Coast, was showing the first signs of a
restart at its larger 200,000-bpd crude unit on Tuesday after a
utility system failure, according a report from Genscape, an
industry information provider. Weak furnace stack activity has
been reported from the unit, Genscape said. The crude section
remained below operational levels, according to Genscape. The
plant was also pressing ahead with maintenance at a handful of
secondary units due to start in a week's time.
Marathon Petroleum Corp's 212,000-bpd Robinson,
Illinois, refinery planned to restart by Tuesday, a source said,
after a fire shuttered its crude unit and vacuum distillation
unit. The cause of the fire was not known.
Also in Illinois, BP Plc was restarting a
90,000-bpd crude unit and a 60,000-bpd reformer at its Whiting
plant on Monday after freezing temperatures caused them to shut
on Jan. 8, sources said. Restart plans over the weekend were
also delayed by the cold.
The largest crude unit at the refinery, with a 240,000-bpd
capacity, briefly cut back production over the weekend, but
returned to normal service on Monday.
For physical crude oil markets, the outages may add to
pressure that has been steadily building for months. The
response in cash markets was muted on Tuesday as supply remained
abundant and most outages appeared set to be brief.
(Additional reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by
Jonathan Leff and Jeffrey Benkoe)