LONDON, April 16 Cheap oil has pushed motorists back to their old gas guzzling habits, unexpectedly helping extend record profits and crude processing for refiners around the world.

Tumbling prices for crude oil, which is refined into costlier products such as gasoline, diesel and naphtha, have improved margins for refiners after years of low profits.

But the rush to cash in led to fears of a storage glut in oil products, and the industry has been bracing for a profitability crash for months due to massive new state-of-the-art refineries in the Middle East.

New plants in Asia and North America too are also expected to flood the world with diesel, jet fuel and gasoline before the end of the year, but a buyer-led reprieve has extended rosy margin expectations.

"There are still a few more months of good margins," Jonathan Leitch, research director with Wood Mackenzie, said. "The mini golden age for refining goes on a bit longer."

This is giving a boost to the major oil companies that own them, and could enable refining to partially counteract the poor performance of oil majors' other divisions for a full year.

While refiners' earnings, as part of so-called "downstream", usually account for a small fraction of overall profits during periods of high oil prices, they generated at least a third of overall net income for majors such as Shell, Total and BP in the fourth quarter, helping offset losses from plunging crude prices.

HALCYON DAYS

Analysts had expected refiners' halcyon days to end following autumn maintenance last year, then after winter heating demand, and now some expect margins could stay firm enough to encourage high utilization well into the summer.

"As usually happens, the market does what you least expect it to do," said Leitch, adding the consumption and subsequently limited product stock build "takes a lot of pressure off" refinery margins through to the middle of the year.

Both Wood Mackenzie and Energy Aspects are now forecasting second-quarter margins comfortably above the same time last year.

Enery Aspects pegs second-quarter cracking margins - the difference between the product wholesale value and the value of crude - versus Brent in northwest Europe at around $6.50, near to $5 per barrel in Singapore versus Dubai crude and around $9 per barrel versus Louisiana Light Sweet in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

"We think demand is much stronger. People are driving more and using more fuel," said Robert Campbell of Energy Aspects. "It's probably one of the big supports to the market right now."

Drivers in the United States clocked 237.3 billion miles in January, a record for the month, and the country, the world's largest oil products consumer, is on track to consume the most gasoline this year since at least 2008.

India's gasoline demand grew by double digits year-on-year for three consecutive months, according to government data, pushing February oil products consumption to an all-time high of nearly 4 million barrels per day.

Despite slowing Chinese economic growth, sales of fuel-intensive sports utility vehicles are expected to keep gasoline growth at a just under 8 percent.

In Europe, cold weather and demand growth in Spain, Germany and France held gasoil volumes stored in the ARA hub at just over 50 percent of capacity at the beginning of April, according to Genscape, lower than the 52 percent at the same time last year.

"We've not seen the stock builds on products that some were expecting, and nothing is coming anywhere near where we see crude builds," said Andrew Wilson, the IEA's analyst for stocks and statistics. "We think there is still a lot of capacity to be filled." (Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons and Catherine Ngai; editing by Susan Thomas)