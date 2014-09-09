* Price reporting agencies progress implementing IOSCO
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Sept 9 The oil market's price setting
agencies have avoided being linked to the kind of regulation
trained on financial benchmarks, in a report by international
regulators.
The decision by the International Organization of Securities
Commissions (IOSCO) comes as the European Union is investigating
allegations of oil price manipulation, which has involved
searching the offices of major oil companies and pricing
agencies.
In its report on Tuesday, IOSCO said it had no plan to
further align guidelines for oil price reporting agencies (PRAs)
with those for financial market benchmarks. The PRAs had made
good progress in implementing its Principles for Oil Price
Reporting Agencies, which it published two years ago, it said.
IOSCO's initiative followed a request in 2011 from the Group
of 20 (G20) top economies, under pressure to curb speculation
blamed for huge swings in the oil market, to look at the role of
price reporting agencies.
This parallels increased scrutiny by regulators across
Europe, the United States and Asia of financial benchmarking
processes following the Libor manipulation case in 2012.
"IOSCO does not believe that further alignment of PRA
Principles with those for Financial Benchmarks Principles is
justified," said the report from IOSCO, whose membership
regulates more than 95 percent of the world's securities
markets.
"Good progress was made during the first year of
implementation," it said of the PRA principles.
The leading oil pricing agencies are Platts, a unit of
McGraw-Hill, ICIS, part of Reed Elsevier and
privately-held Argus Media. They produce price assessments based
on deals, bids and offers in opaque physical markets.
Platts welcomed the report and Argus, in a statement,
approved of the report's "firm rejection of any need to merge
the PRA Principles with IOSCO's more general Principles for
Financial Benchmarks."
"The PRA Principles were specifically developed for oil and
other physical commodity markets, which are highly distinct from
financial markets," Argus Media Chairman and Chief Executive
Adrian Binks said.
The PRA principles cover a number of areas including
internal quality control, conflict of interest policies and
complaints processes. Industry sources said at the time they
largely reinforced PRAs' existing practice.
When it launched the code, IOSCO said it would review the
implementation and warned it would consider other options "such
as recommending direct governmental regulation of PRAs" if the
agencies did not police themselves.
IOSCO also said in the new report that in meetings with
stakeholders to discuss the impact of the principles, some had
noted reduced participation by investment banks in commodity
markets.
The report said IOSCO would look further into a concern of
PRAs that, given greater regulatory scrutiny, companies could be
less willing to give them pricing data, undermining the process.
IOSCO will submit the report to the G20 at its summit in
November and said it will report back on the PRAs'
implementation efforts in 2015.
