By Ernest Scheyder
GRAND FORKS, N.D. Feb 29 In a basement lab of a
North Dakota research center, Beth Kurz and an assistant are
peering through a scanning electron microscope, studying samples
from the state's vast Bakken shale oil formation.
Kurz, a hydrogeologist, is part of a team, which looks at
using carbon dioxide to coax more oil out of wells that have
already been hydraulically fractured, or fracked, in the process
of extracting oil from shale rocks.
"No one is sure just yet how this process can work in the
Bakken," said Kurz. "We're hoping to crack that riddle."
While energy firms around the world slash spending and cut
jobs in response to crashing oil prices, research institutions
and companies across North America are not letting up in their
efforts to make production more efficient.
In fact, demand for money-saving solutions is greater than
ever and research centers, helped by multi-year budgets and
grants, are doubling down - hiring more staff, building new
laboratories and launching new studies.
The University of North Dakota's Energy and Environmental
Research Center (EERC) where Kurz works has hired 20 more
researchers and lab assistants over the past year, a 10 percent
increase.
"At $100 per barrel oil, you just produce as much as you
can, with cost as a secondary concern," said Tom Erickson, the
Center's head. "But at $30 oil, you need to innovate, or else
you're just losing money."
The center, which has an annual budget of more than $30
million funded by the federal government and industry partners,
including Marathon Oil Corp and Continental Resources
, also works on alternative fuel and coal technologies,
but the CO2 project is among the biggest.
While carbon dioxide from coal-fired power plants has been
used for years to extract oil from older, conventional wells, it
has yet to be applied commercially in shale drilling. Unlike
spongy conventional oil reserves, shale is a rock and the
scientists are now trying to find the best way for CO2 to flow
through it and help bring oil to the surface.
Elsewhere, efforts range from aggregating reams of data from
field sensors to using medical scanning equipment or reducing
the amount of water used for fracking.
NEW URGENCY
"We think this slowdown will actually be a plus for
technology research and development," Jon Olson, head of the
Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering Department at the
University of Texas-Austin, told Reuters.
Whether any breakthroughs can come soon enough for scores of
companies that are losing money and fighting for survival is
anyone's guess. But if successful, new technologies could help
restore profitability to the industry battered by more than 70
percent crude price plunge since mid-2014.
The use of CO2 in fracking, for example, could cut
production costs in North Dakota's largest oil-producing county
by about 10 percent. That, according to Reuters calculations,
would bring costs to around $24.30 per barrel, below current
market prices.
So far, the process has worked in laboratory conditions, but
not yet in field trials, so it is unclear how quickly it could
be commercially deployed.
Oscar Abbink, an oilfield technology expert at IHS Energy
Insight, which is not involved in the North Dakota research,
called the study promising and noted how the industry's interest
in innovation has soared during the downturn.
"A few years ago, it was all about pulling more oil out of
the ground. Now, the cost is much more important."
Scientists at privately held WellDog Inc and Blackbird
Energy Inc are also looking into the carbon dioxide use.
WellDog, which markets spectroscopy technology to shale
clients to help them distinguish between types of natural gas,
last December launched a new service that helps customers
measure CO2 levels in older oil wells and could also serve to
control volumes pumped into new ones.
"This is a growth area," said John Pope, WellDog's
president.
PUMPS, SCANNERS AND SUPERCOMPUTERS
So far, ConocoPhillips is the only large oil
producer to cut research spending. Others could follow suit as
cheap crude keeps exerting pressure on budgets, but for now
several continue with their own research.
Hess Corp, North Dakota's third-largest oil
producer, is studying how it can lengthen the horizontal wells
and use cheaper materials in fracking.
Services giant Schlumberger NV, licensed a new
process last fall that slashes the number of pumps needed to
frack a well.
Rival Halliburton Co is also marketing its expertise
in helping customers become more efficient, for instance, by
using machines with fewer moving parts.
At Penn State University, petroleum and natural gas
engineering professor Zuleima Karpyn is using medical CT
scanners to analyze how fluid flows through shale samples to
help producers better control the process.
John England, U.S. oil and gas specialist at consulting firm
Deloitte said he was confident there were more efficiency gains
ahead. "As we apply more technology, there's still a long way to
go in terms of cost reduction."
Data is one area where some major players expect the fastest
progress and the highest rewards.
Petroleum Geo Services ASA says demand for services
of its Houston supercomputer from oil companies crunching
seismic data to locate underground reserves has been rising in
the past 18 months even as the oil downturn continues.
General Electric Co is on track to open a $125
million global oil and gas research center in Oklahoma City this
year. The company employs about 80 employees at a temporary site
now and plans to hire 45 more.
The conglomerate is hoping it can aggregate data on
temperature, pressure and other features from thousands of oil
wells to help producers pick best locations, limiting costly
misses. GE scientists are also looking into waterless fracking
and other methods.
"There is a technology lever in the oil and gas industry
that hasn't been pulled as strongly as it could have been in the
past," Mike Ming, general manager of GE's new Oklahoma City
center, told Reuters.
