(Repeats story to additional subscribers with no changes to
text)
By Anna Driver and Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON/NEW YORK Nov 6 U.S. shale oil
producers, having slashed fat from 2015 budgets after a
50-percent drop in crude prices, risk cutting to the bone next
year as they pare spending further and get ready for a prolonged
downturn.
Top shale companies including Devon Energy Corp,
Continental Resources Inc and Marathon Oil Corp
this week released preliminary 2016 plans for capital spending
that may fall by double digits.
The cuts, following reductions of 30 percent to 40 percent
by many in the industry this year, would leave budgets at a
fraction of levels seen during the height of the shale boom that
lasted to mid-2014. Lower costs and improved productivity would
allow them to hold shale oil production largely flat.
While he did not provide a specific figure, Doug Lawler, the
Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Energy Corp, said
2016 spending would be "cut in a meaningful way" at the
Oklahoma-based company.
"We expect further spending cuts as exploration and
production companies attempt to live within cash flow," said
Peter Speer, a Moody's analyst. The debt rating agency expects
capital spending cuts of at least 10 percent to 15 percent in
2016.
Devon said it expects to spend $2 billion to $2.5 billion on
exploration and production next year, down from about $4 billion
this year. Marathon Oil is cutting about $1 billion from its
projections.
Oasis Petroleum Inc, which produces oil in North
Dakota, said it expects to spend $350 million in 2016 on
drilling and completion of new wells, roughly $200 million below
what it plans to spend for those services this year.
About half of the spending reduction is due to lower well
costs, with the Houston-based company pushing down well costs 30
percent so far this year, and the other half coming from vendor
cost cuts, Oasis executives said.
"We anticipate that much of the cost improvement is more
structural in nature and should remain when (oil) prices
rebound," Taylor Reid, Oasis chief operating officer, told
investors on Wednesday.
Continental Resources, North Dakota's second-largest oil
producer, said it will need to spend $1.5 billion to $1.6
billion next year to maintain output of roughly 200,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day. That would be less than half the
roughly $3.4 billion the company expects to spend this year.
Both Oasis and Continental said they would release detailed
plans for 2016 in the next two months.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston and Ernest Scheyder in New
York; Editing by Terry Wade and Bill Rigby)