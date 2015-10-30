HOUSTON Oct 29 Huge cost savings are waning for
U.S. shale oil companies, marking an end to the drastic price
cuts on equipment and services over the past 16 months that
helped them survive the worst industry downturn in six years.
Companies including Anadarko Petroleum Corp,
ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum Corp
have saved millions on drilling and fracking wells in Texas,
Colorado and North Dakota since the oil price slide started by
demanding that oilfield service companies slash prices by 20
percent to 30 percent or more.
Those savings, coupled with big gains in rig productivity
that allowed more oil to be pumped with less equipment, created
a lifeline for companies coping with a more than 50 percent drop
in crude prices. But productivity gains have stalled in the last
few months and deflation may be slowing as well, just as
producers try to withstand a lower-for-longer price outlook.
ConocoPhillips has seen its onshore drilling and completion
costs fall. More savings are expected, but not as much.
"If prices stay low and activity levels stay low I think you
will see more pressure on deflation, but not another magnitude
of the leg down we've seen so far," Jeff Sheets, Conoco's chief
financial officer, told Reuters on Thursday.
The U.S. rig count has fallen by more than half from a year
ago when nearly 1,600 rigs were working, so companies that lease
rigs or do hydraulic fracturing have offered double-digit
discounts to get work contracts.
When asked if cost deflation is likely to continue, Darrell
Hollek, head of U.S. onshore exploration and production at
Anadarko, told analysts on Wednesday the company continues to
see decreases in prices, but those declines are not "as
significant as what we saw earlier in the year."
In West Texas, Occidental said the cost for a 4,500-foot
well has fallen 45 percent from a year earlier to $6.3 million
now. The company said on a call with analysts it expects costs
to come down more, but did not say by how much.
RigData, which tracks oilfield activity, forecast cost
declines for U.S. onshore wells of $1.2 million on average in
2015, a drop that is unlikely to be repeated next year, Trey
Cowan, senior industry analyst with RigData, said.
Currently, operators are drilling wells in so-called sweet
spots that produce the most oil and gas. After they go through
that inventory and move on to less prolific spots, it will cost
more to drill, said Cowan.
The chief executive of Baker Hughes, Martin
Craighead, on the third-quarter conference call of the oilfield
services giant, downplayed more cuts when an analyst asked if
his company could offer additional cost reductions of 15 percent
to 30 percent.
"You are just not going to get out there and take your hats
off to any customer," Craighead said. "They are going to
obviously try to get as much as they can and there will be a
point where it just doesn't make any sense."
Mark Hanson, an analyst for Morningstar in Chicago, said the
days of huge price cuts are nearly over.
"I don't think there is going to be meaningful reduction
from here," he said. "To use a baseball analogy, you are
probably in the seventh or eighth inning."
