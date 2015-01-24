(Repeats Jan. 23 item)
By Ron Bousso and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON/DAVOS Jan 23 Europe's oil majors will
strike a sober note in their fourth-quarter results and
investors will focus on companies' plans to maintain cherished
dividends and their strategies to cope with the oil prices
collapse that caught many unawares.
Having sold around $120 billion in assets in recent years to
boost balance sheets and keep up dividend payouts, companies are
expected to increase borrowing and further cut costs as they
come to terms with oil prices that have more than halved since
June to around $50 a barrel.
"Lower oil prices pose the biggest threat to oil and gas
industry earnings and financial solidity since the financial
crash of 2008," consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in a note.
"More evidence of how this is affecting performance and
strategy will appear in the Q4 results and further pared-back
2015 investment plans."
For the last quarter of 2014, earnings per share (EPS) for
European integrated oil companies, including Royal Dutch Shell
, BP, France's Total, Italy's Eni
and Spain's Repsol, are expected to fall on
average by around 24 percent, according to Barclays analysts.
As investors come to terms with a roughly 20 percent drop in
oil companies' shares since last June, according to Reuters
data, the focus will turn to how boards plan to adjust to the
new environment.
So far there is no hint of any major oil companies scaling
back their dividend payouts, which for decades have been the key
attraction for investors. Shell, for example, has not cut its
dividend since 1945.
"We will be able to preserve the dividend. It is absolutely
our rock solid intention," BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley told
Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos,
Switzerland.
"Your cash flow spending options are dividends, buy backs,
capex and cost - these are really the four things you can work
with," Dudley added.
Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne also said it would maintain
dividends while Eni chief Claudio descalzi told Reuters
television he was confident prices would rebound and that the
company would be also able to sustain dividends.
SPENDING
Nomura and Barclays analysts expect an average 7 percent
year-on-year decline in spending in 2015 for European oil
majors. But with a large part of this year's project spending
already committed, borrowing is inevitable.
"Ultimately, Big Oil remains on the back foot and the
transition to more sustainably covering capex and the dividend
is pushed out further to 2017 on our base-case estimates,"
Nomura analysts said in a note.
Analysts at Jefferies say that with an estimated average net
debt to capitalization ratio of 14 percent at the end of 2014,
oil majors are in a good position to increase borrowing, which
the bank expects will reach 21 percent by the end of 2016.
Shell is seen by several investors and analysts as best able
to cope among its peers in the current environment as its
refining segment benefits the most from lower crude oil prices.
Barclays expect Shell EPS to rise by 29 percent in the fourth
quarter compared with the same quarter the previous year.
"At a high level I believe RDS (Shell) is the best
positioned as it has the best balance sheet," said Darren
Sissons, managing director at Toronto-based investment fund
Portfolio Management, which holds Statoil, Shell and BP shares
in Europe.
Shell will report fourth-quarter results on Thursday, Jan.
29.
Barclays expects BP will report a 50 percent fall in
fourth-quarter EPS compared with the same quarter in 2013. It
faces a heavy loss from its stake in Russia's Rosneft due to the
plummeting oil price and a crumbling rouble.
It will cut thousands of jobs across its global oil and gas
business by the end of this year in a $1 billion restructuring
programme, it said last month.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Susan Thomas)