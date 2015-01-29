HOUSTON Jan 29 ConocoPhillips and
Occidental Petroleum Corp on Thursday slashed
exploration spending plans for this year, as the third- and
fourth-largest U.S. oil companies attempt to cope with a steep
slide in crude prices.
Rising supplies of oil, from sources including North
American shale basins, and weakening demand have flooded global
markets with crude, sending prices plummeting almost 60 percent
since June. On Thursday, crude traded in New York at around $44
a barrel, much lower than many oil and gas projects require to
make money.
In response to the price collapse, oil and gas companies
have made drastic cuts to budgets, idled drilling rigs, and in
some cases, cut jobs.
ConocoPhillips, which said in December it would cut 2015
spending by 20 percent to $13.5 billion, now expects spending to
be scaled back even further - by 15 percent to $11.5 billion.
Occidental said it would slash its capital budget by 33 percent
to $5.8 billion this year.
Conoco said it would defer drilling some U.S. onshore
exploration programs and delay spending on some major projects.
Occidental will pull back spending in North Dakota's Bakken
Shale and in Bahrain, it said.
Analysts at Houston-based investment bank Simmons & Co said
Conoco's plan to further reduce capital spending is the right
move to make, in this "challenging environment."
Still, both companies expect oil and gas output to rise next
year, although possibly at a slower rate. Conoco now expects oil
and gas output to grow 2 percent to 3 percent. That compares
with a previous forecast for growth of 3 percent.
Occidental said its production will ramp up 6 percent to 10
percent, helped by wells in the Permian Basin.
Excluding one-time items, both companies reported earnings
that topped analyst expectations. Conoco was helped by
better-than-expected results in its Asia Pacific and Middle East
segment, while Occidental's adjusted earnings were lifted by its
chemicals business.
On a net basis, both companies reported a quarterly loss.
Conoco had a fourth-quarter loss of $39 million, or 3 cents
per share, compared with a profit of $2.5 billion, or $2.00 a
per share. One time-items including the termination of the
Freeport LNG agreement.
Occidental reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $3.41
billion, or $4.41 per share. It earned an income of $1.6
billion, or $2.04 a share, a year earlier.
(Additional reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Williston, North
Dakota; Editing by Terry Wade and Bernadette Baum)