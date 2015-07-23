* Oil majors set to report 40pct drop in revenue
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, July 23 The world's top oil companies
are set to report yet another sharp drop in quarterly profits
that could force more spending cuts due to a dim outlook for oil
prices.
Oil companies rarely scale back capital expenditure (capex)
in the middle of the fiscal year. But with oil prices failing to
recover and even lurching lower in recent weeks after a nuclear
accord between Iran and world powers, boards could take more
action beyond cuts already announced, analysts say.
"Oil companies are hunkering down for a downturn that will
take longer than some initially thought," Martijn Rats, head of
European oil and gas equity research at Morgan Stanley, told
Reuters.
International oil companies including Exxon Mobil,
Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total
all reduced 2015 spending by 10 to 15 percent from
last year's levels in response to the low oil prices, cutting
operating costs, laying off thousands of workers and scrapping
huge and costly projects around the world.
"Companies will keep their foot to the peddle with regards
to cost savings and capex reductions. They will try to support
balance sheets in any way they can, including asset sales," Rats
said.
Second-quarter net profits at seven oil majors are expected
to decline by at least 40 percent from a year earlier, according
to Reuters estimates.
Oil prices averaged $60 a barrel in the second quarter of
2015, slightly higher than the previous quarter but down from
$110 a barrel a year earlier.
Prices remain under pressure, with falling Chinese stock
markets and the Greek debt crisis have raised concern about
demand, while the Iranian nuclear deal reached this month could
lead to higher oil exports from the Islamic Republic.
In the case of BP, Shell and Statoil, lower production as a
result of maintenance will further impact revenues.
Dividend payouts to shareholders, considered sacrosanct by
investors, are not expected to be cut, according to analysts'
estimates. Italy's Eni is the only major oil company to
have reduced dividends since the price drop.
Some companies will face scrutiny on specific issues.
Shell's management is expected to offer further clarity on
its proposed $70 billion acquisition of British rival BG Group,
the biggest deal in the sector in over a decade.
For BP, investors will focus on management's plans to grow
its portfolio after the $18.7 billion settlement for its deadly
2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
Chevron not only has grappled with falling crude prices, but
also setbacks at several mega projects, including construction
delays and accidents at liquefied natural gas developments in
Angola and Australia, as well as engineering flaws at the Big
Foot deepwater oil site in the Gulf of Mexico.
REFINING SAVES, AGAIN
But it is not all gloom. Refining and trading - known in the
industry as downstream - are once again expected to come to the
rescue as global demand for oil products, particularly gasoline,
remained strong throughout the quarter.
Second-quarter refining margins for Total, Europe's largest
refiner, rose to $54 per tonne from $11 a tonne a year earlier
and $47 a tonne in the first quarter of 2015.
"The biggest surprise over 2Q15 compared to our estimates
was in the Downstream where refining margins across the globe
remained elevated despite the 15-19 percent increase in oil
prices," Jefferies said in a note.
Exxon, the world's biggest listed oil company, and its U.S.
peer Chevron are expected to report lower year-on-year rises in
downstream earnings compared with BP's 216 percent gain and
Shell's 140 percent, according to Jefferies, as both European
companies have significantly bigger trading divisions.
The outlook for the year remains uncertain at best as oil is
expected to remain low while refining margins have already
declined sharply in July.
"Oil prices over the near term also remain a concern for us
with the oil market potentially oversupplied for longer than we
previously anticipated," Jefferies said.
Shell expects oil prices to recover gradually over the next
five years, rising to around $67 a barrel in 2016.
BP and Statoil kick off results, on July 28.
