BRIEF-General Electric says co and Sarawak Energy sign multiyear deal in Malaysia
* Co and Sarawak Energy sign multiyear deal in Malaysia for Tanjung Kidurong Power Station, Bintulu Source text: (http://bit.ly/2njNLkX) Further company coverage:
April 10 The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States fell by 42 this week to 760, the largest decline in a month, oil services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely watched survey on Friday.
That compared with a decline of 11 and 12 rigs in the prior two weeks, a sign the pace of the collapse was picking up again after recent declines. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chris Reese)
March 24 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares tumbled 45 percent in premarket trading on Friday after the drug developer said it would discontinue developing its acne drug as it failed to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study.