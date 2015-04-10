April 10 The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States fell by 42 this week to 760, the largest decline in a month, oil services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely watched survey on Friday.

That compared with a decline of 11 and 12 rigs in the prior two weeks, a sign the pace of the collapse was picking up again after recent declines. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chris Reese)