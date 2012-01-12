LONDON Jan 12 U.S. light crude oil
rose more than $1 to almost $102 on Thursday on worries tension
between Iran and the West in the Middle East Gulf and a strike
in Nigeria could disrupt global oil supplies.
Tension between the West and Iran over the Islamic
Republic's nuclear programme has increased after an Iranian
nuclear scientist was blown up in his car by a motorbike hitman
on Wednesday, prompting Tehran to blame Israeli and U.S. agents.
Another worry for oil markets is a strike and protests in
Nigeria against the scrapping of a fuel subsidy. Nigeria's
biggest oil union said it was ready to halt oil output if the
government did not reinstate the subsidy.
U.S. crude oil futures for February rose to a high of
$101.92, up $105 per barrel, before easing back to trade around
$101.85 by 1012 GMT.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson)