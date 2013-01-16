* Says several vital safety issues not on industry's agenda
* Norway watchdog to focus this year on monitoring drillers
* Concerned about firms finding enough good offshore staff
* Maintenance backlog of safety-crucial equipment an issue
STAVANGER, Norway, Jan 16 Oil companies are
overlooking some vital safety issues when preparing to drill in
frontier Arctic areas, the head of the safety watchdog for the
Norwegian oil industry said.
The Arctic is estimated to hold some 30 percent of the
world's undiscovered gas and 13 percent of its untapped oil,
which is leading energy firms to explore further north.
But exploring in this remote, cold region is risky, as Royal
Dutch Shell most recently experienced when its Kulluk
oil rig ran aground in Alaska on New Year's Eve in near
hurricane conditions.
Environmentalists have long said the Arctic's challenging
conditions make it too risky to search for hydrocarbons. A
spill, they say, would be near impossible to clean up.
Norway, the world's eighth-biggest crude exporter, is one of
several Arctic nations opening vast swathes of northern offshore
areas to oil companies, most of them so far ice-free and
relatively accessible. But oil companies are also looking even
further north to more difficult zones.
"There are several things that do not appear to be clearly
on their agenda," Magne Ognedal, head of the Petroleum Safety
Authority Norway, said in an interview.
"One of them is satellite coverage, which is so bad so far
north that some say that you cannot navigate safely in these
areas," he added.
"Polar low-pressure fronts are (also) difficult: a storm can
form in half an hour. Suddenly you have a storm that you were
not warned about, and what do you do? We need better weather
warning systems."
A third issue is the lack of interest in predicting the edge
of the polar ice cap, which changes in size with the seasons and
the years, Ognedal suggested. Installations could be covered
with ice or risk colliding with drifting icebergs.
"Where will the ice edge spread to? It could be that they
(companies) do not need to care about that, because the ice and
snow are melting," he said.
He cited Skrugard, Norway's northernmost oil discovery so
far, situated some 240 kilometres (150 miles) north of Europe.
"From a 10,000-year perspective, Skrugard is lying on the
ice polar cap. It could be in 2014 or in 10,000 years, but there
is a risk, and they need to factor that in."
NO CHANGE TO REGULATIONS
On other safety aspects, the industry is making good
progress, including developing suitable clothing for staff to
work outdoors in very cold temperatures, the regulator said.
Companies are also concerned about emergency preparedness -
how to respond to a crisis situation, he said.
"They have a lot of good things on their agenda, for which
they are seeking solutions," he said.
Norway has no plans to change its safety regulations to make
it easier for the industry as it pushes further north, Ognedal
added.
"Someone who drops in the sea with a survival suit must be
picked up from the sea within two hours, whether it is in the
southern North Sea or in the North," he said.
"There will be no change in the regulations to make it
feasible for companies to do work there."
FOCUS ON DRILLING FIRMS
This year, the Norwegian safety regulator will pay
particular attention to the monitoring of drilling firms.
"We are sharpening our attention at the moment ... towards
drillers ... such as Transocean and Seadrill,
and not just the oil firms," he said.
"Before Macondo, (drillers) did not have a good enough focus
on how to prevent big accidents," Ognedal added, referring to
the BP's huge Macondo oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico
following an explosion that killed 11 people.
The Macondo disaster and a 2009 accident in the Montara
field operated by Thailand's PTT in the Timor Sea off
Australia have resulted in a wider focus on drilling by safety
regulators, he said.
In the United States, the regulator is scrutinising
contractors more closely, unlike its previous practice of mainly
examining the operators employing the contractors.
BOOMING NORWAY
In Norway, high oil prices and a slew of recent discoveries
have boosted investment to record levels. Authorities expect
investments of 157 billion crowns ($28.2 billion) this year,
rising to 190 billion crowns in 2017.
Companies are so busy exploring and producing oil that the
industry's own lobby has warned they may not have enough
engineers to do the work required. Ognedal is concerned that a
lack of competent staff could have an impact on safety.
"I have told the industry that they must set the limits
themselves, not the authorities, but they must take it
seriously," he said.
"Some companies are very good and serious, but it is a more
important question today than it was before ... when you see the
level of investments expected for Norway."
Ognedal is also concerned about delays in maintaining
safety-critical equipment in good condition at ageing
installations.
"It is getting better, but there is a lot to do ... Not
everything is as it should be," he said.
He did not name specific companies, but the largest operator
off Norway, state-owned Statoil, came under fire a few
years ago for delays in maintenance at its Norwegian platforms.
Statoil says it still has a backlog to address but that
maintenance of equipment crucial to safety is under control.
($1 = 5.5652 Norwegian kroner)
