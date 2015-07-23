* New 13.2 mln barrel crude blending terminal for S.Africa
* Looks to supply Asian refineries
* Oil majors and global oil traders sign on
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, July 23 Using the world's first
dedicated crude oil blending terminal, South Africa will by 2017
mix different grades of crude oil for export to refineries
across Asia, enabling them to produce cleaner fuels more
cheaply, an official said on Thursday.
Construction of the 2 billion rand ($161 million) fuel
blending farm, which consists of 12 massive concrete bunkers,
should start in August with the first output expected for the
second quarter of 2017, said Pieter Coetzee, a director at
OiltankingMogs, a joint venture firm developing the terminal.
"Our model is based on blending of different grades of crude
to supply a specific recipe to a refinery," Coetzee told
Reuters.
"We saw, in terms of environmental legislation worldwide to
produce clean fuels, that there is a need for refiners to blend
different grades of crude to get that specific clean fuel on the
other side," he said.
Illustrating his point, Coetzee said they could typically
take heavy crude oils from South America and blend them with the
lighter, sweet crude of West Africa to provide almost any fuel
specification for a refinery in India, China, Korea and Japan,
the main export markets targeted.
"Obviously, blending happens within the refineries, they
will blend on a small scale before it gets fed into the
refinery, but this is no longer feasible. They need the right
recipe coming into the refinery," he said.
The terminal will use a patented system in which fluid
dynamics are utilised to blend the crude varieties, with
specialised equipment in the tanks using the velocity of the
incoming fluid to mix with the crude in the tank, said Coetzee.
South African logistics firm Grindrod, MOGS which
is fully-owned by Royal Bafokeng Holdings and leading oil
storage company, Oiltanking, are among the shareholders at the
terminal, located at South Africa's deepest natural port and
emerging oil and gas hub, Saldanha Bay.
The terminal, able to fill a VLCC tanker within 48 hours
when fully operational, has already attracted interest from the
global oil majors and oil traders.
"We've got 10 of the 12 tanks committed for long-term
contracts and the off-takers include the oil majors and oil
traders," Coetzee said.
Each of these tanks will hold 1.1 million barrels of crude,
which equates to the size of an Afromax of Swissmax vessel,
Coetzee said of the blending and storage terminal which had a
total capacity of 13.2 million barrels.
($1 = 12.4211 rand)
(Editing by David Evans)