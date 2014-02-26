LONDON Feb 26 Oil and gas workers in Europe
last year earned more money than their peers elsewhere in the
world as the region was spurred on by record-breaking
investments in Britain, an annual industry survey showed on
Wednesday.
Average oil and gas salaries in Europe rose to 72,714 pounds
last year, up 14 percent on 2012 levels and overtaking
Australian pay, according to an annual survey of over 20,000 oil
and gas professionals published by jobs site Rigzone.
"Professionals in Europe have particularly benefited from
the record investment levels now being poured into the North
Sea," said Dominic Simpson, an executive at Rigzone, in a
statement accompanying the findings.
Particularly investments in the British part of the North
Sea rose to a record high of 14.4 billion pounds last year,
following tax incentives to develop areas that are harder to
access.
Average UK salaries from the mud engineer to the oil major
executive rose to 79,522 pounds per year, compared with a global
industry average of 61,294 pounds, the survey found.
Pay packages in the oil and gas sector are typically
lucrative because the growing need for skilled labour is
increasing competition and pushing salaries higher.
Among European workers, graduates saw the highest
year-on-year rise in compensation of over 20 percent to an
average of 57,650 pounds, the survey showed.