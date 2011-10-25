* Britain seeks support for compromise-email

* Scientific research backs Commission stance

By Barbara Lewis

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 Britain, Estonia and other Eastern European countries joined Canada in its determined opposition to a EU proposal to label tar sands as more highly polluting than other forms of oil, EU sources said on Tuesday.

"There is some divergence within the EU," one source said. "But the Commission position is there is strong backing for this proposal."

A meeting of European environment experts on Tuesday had at first been expected to vote on a proposed ranking of fuels designed to flag to suppliers the most carbon-intensive options.

Instead, there was only debate and no vote. A vote was now expected to take place in early December, an EU source said.

Several states requested a postponement on the grounds a draft document had only been circulated recently, another source said.

EU member Estonia, which has carbon-intensive oil shale, together with other Eastern Europe states, took an industry perspective that the new ranking would just be an administrative burden, a third source said.

One of Canada's allies in the European Union, Britain was also seeking to modify the EU proposal that tar sands should be ascribed a default greenhouse gas value of 107 grams of carbon per megajoule, source said.

The level would make it clear to buyers it had a greater climate impact that conventional crude oil, whose value is 87.5 grams.

The green fuel ranking also proposes a default value of 131.3 grams per megajoule for shale oil.

In an email seen by Reuters, a British representative said Britain was seeking a compromise that would not "single out oil sand or oil shale."

It said oil sands made "an important contribution to global energy security" and were "a priority for Canada's EU diplomacy."

The email also suggested a methodology that would require "a mechanism to track crude from source to supplier." Some analysts said that was a delaying tactic.

European oil companies active in Canada include BP ( BP.L ), Total ( TOTF.PA ) and Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ).

Canada has yet to export crude derived from oil sands to Europe, but government and industry officials worry branding it as much more carbon-intensive than other fuels could set a costly precedent for current or future markets.

FRANTIC LOBBYING

The European Commission approved a proposal to include tar sands in the ranking, designed to enable fuel suppliers to identify the most carbon-intensive options, on Oct. 4.

That was only one step in the lengthy EU process and it unleashed frantic lobbying. [ID:nL5E7LL1NK]

Canadian Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver has suggested Ottawa could take the EU to the World Trade Organization if the Europeans adopt the fuel directive.

He last week travelled to Europe to press Canada's case and in an interview with Reuters on Friday in London said the EU's plans were discriminatory. [ID:nL5E7LL2YT]

If agreed, the ranking would complete legislation introduced in 2008, when the EU agreed to reduce the carbon intensity of its transport fuels by 6 percent by 2020 as part of wider goals to cut carbon emissions by 20 percent by 2020.

The 2008 fuel quality directive assigns greenhouse gas emissions values for a range of transport fuels, most of which were dealt with by the end of last year.

But a decision on whether to include the tar sands was delayed after Canada said the EU's standards to promote greener fuels would harm the market for its oil sands. [ID:nLDE6901Y5]

Environment groups and scientists have backed the EU stance.

A study by Adam Brandt at Stanford University, California, found there was some uncertainty, but greenhouse gas emissions from oil sands production were "significantly different enough from conventional oil emissions that regulatory frameworks should address this discrepancy."

"The science shows clearly that tar sands is more carbon intensive than other crudes, and that means that any talk of trade discriminiation is simply scare-mongering," said Nusa Urbancic, fuels campaigner at green transport lobby group T&E.

The European Commission's Legal Service has said the EU proposals could probably be defended if Canada were to take its case to the WTO in letter seen by Reuters on Friday. [ID:nL5E7LL2TR]

(Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)