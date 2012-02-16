* Nobel laureates say tar sands threaten planet's health
* EU expected to vote on draft law next week
LONDON Feb 16 A group of Nobel peace
prize winners urged European leaders in a letter on Thursday to
support an EU Commission proposal to class fuel from oil sands
as highly polluting.
"Tar sand development is the fastest growing source of
greenhouse gas emissions in Canada, and threatens the health of
the planet," eight Nobel Peace Prize laureates, including
Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa and Iranian human rights
activist Shirin Ebadi, said in the letter.
"As the tar sands have contributed to rising emissions,
Canada recently stepped away from the Kyoto Protocol. Europe
must not follow in Canada's footsteps."
Environmentalists say there is growing scientific evidence
that oil sands crude is more carbon-intensive than oil from
other sources and that a shift to greener forms of energy should
avert the need to extract every last drop of oil.
EU officials are expected to vote on Feb. 23 on a draft law
in an amendment to its fuel quality directive that includes tar
sands in a ranking to enable fuel suppliers to identify the most
carbon-intensive options.
The proposal has stirred up intense lobbying by Canada. Home
to the world's third-largest oil reserves, almost all of which
are in the form of tar sands, also referred to as oil sands,
Canada has argued the EU is unfairly discriminating against it.
Under the draft EU proposal, tar sands are assigned a
default greenhouse gas value of 107 grams of carbon per
megajoule, showing buyers it has more environmental impact than
conventional crude with 87.5 grams.
The laureates said that the EU fuel quality directive could
move Europe away from dependency on oil, coal and natural gas to
renewable energy sources if the policy was implemented properly.
They also praised U.S. President Barack Obama's rejection of
a proposal to build the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have
increased the amount of tar sands oil produced and transported
from Canada to the United States.
"Even oil-obsessed America refused to take the gamble and
shelved plans for a tar sands pipeline this winter," Franziska
Achterberg, EU transport policy adviser at Greenpeace, said in
response to the letter.
"The question is whether Europe is prepared to say no to the
oil lobby and to tar sands, which represent the exact opposite
of the clean, climate-friendly future that we urgently need."
EU ministerial talks next week are expected to be difficult
and unlikely to get a qualified majority as objections to
ranking tar sands as more polluting have stirred opposition in
some EU nations, where oil majors active in Canada such as Royal
Dutch Shell, BP and Total are based.
If there is a stalemate, the debate could shift from the
level of EU technical experts to open discussion among EU
ministers and the Commission could decide to amend its proposal.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by James Jukwey)