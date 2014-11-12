ACAPULCO Nov 12 Saudi Arabia, the world's top
oil exporter, will double its natural gas output by 2030 but
plans to keep all of it at home to fuel domestic growth, the
country's oil minister said on Wednesday.
"Within the next decade, Saudi Arabia will more than double
its gas production," the country's oil minister Ali al-Naimi
told a gathering of energy ministers and company executives at a
natural gas conference in the Pacific resort city of Acapulco.
Naimi said the kingdom will put the bonanza to use to meet
its own rising energy demands, including both power generation
and water desalination, as well as developing its growing
mineral industry.
"Saudi Arabia currently has no plans to export its gas or
get into the (liquefied natural gas) business," he said.
In his first public remarks since global crude oil prices
dived to four-year lows near $80 a barrel, Naimi reaffirmed the
kingdom's longstanding policy of seeking stable global markets,
dismissing talk of a "price war" but offering no insight on his
response to tumbling crude prices.
Saudi Arabia has the world's fifth-largest natural gas
reserves at 291 trillion cubic feet (tcf), according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration.
Naimi said a "conservative" estimate of the kingdom's gas
reserves is 300 tcf.
While he said crude oil will power the global economy for
"many decades to come," he said the rising importance of natural
gas is a welcome development.
"There was a time when the night skies of the eastern
province of Saudi Arabia were lit up by the flaring of this
gas," he said. "No more."
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Marguerita Choy)